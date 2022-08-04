Carlea Funk was back home this week, starting West Vigo High School volleyball practice after helping her Indiana Magic Gold softball team place fifth in the nation in 16-and-under competition.
Yes, that Carlea Funk.
It's been a more-than-interesting three months for Carlea and her family after the West Vigo junior learned, as her sophomore year (and softball season) was winding down, that she had thyroid cancer.
The diagnosis didn't slow her down then — after the initial shock wore off — as she helped the Vikings win their first softball sectional since 2015. And after the lengthy surgery on June 7 to remove the thyroid gland, it hasn't slowed her down since.
For which all concerned are very thankful.
The sequence of events began innocently on May 10 when a lump was noticed in Carlea's throat as she was taking her athletic physical for the 2022-23 school year.
Her mother, Lea Ann, is a nurse at Terre Haute Regional Hospital and did her best to pull a few strings. After some lab work, an ultrasound and an ultrasound biopsy that revealed some suspicious things, the family was with an endocrinologist at Riley Children's Hospital on May 19 getting the unwanted news.
"The first night, everybody [Carlea, her mother, her father Charley and her siblings Camryn and Charley] cried," Lea Ann recalled this week. "After that night, we all did what we had to do.
"I stayed home from work the next day," Lea Ann added. "Carlea went to school."
"I lost my mom to cancer a few months after my 21st birthday," said Carlea's father. "I have watched commercials for St. Jude's [Children's Hospital] and my brother donates big to Riley Hospital, and I always thought how fortunate I am to have healthy babies.
"Then when I found out about Carlea, memories of my mother's battle and those poor children who are confined to hospital beds instead of enjoying the greatest years of their lives [came back to me]. I was definitely scared, sad and angry all in one."
No restrictions were placed on her before surgery, so Carlea was back on the softball diamond as soon as possible.
"My emotions have been at an all-time high," she said after a game in May. "Softball has been my motivation, what I've been looking forward to every day. It keeps me happy and smiling."
The operation was June 7 — a lengthy one, more than eight hours — after which she had a rough few hours ("She threw up all night," Lea Ann reported) and had to spend three days sitting up because of a drainage tube in her throat.
But she was home June 9, a Thursday, and that weekend went to her sister's softball tournament ("We're crazy sports parents," Lea Ann said wryly). By June 21 she was cleared to play softball and volleyball, and was playing in a tournament of her own on June 24.
"I finally let her out of my sight," Lea Ann said, "but I was the hovering mom for awhile."
Carlea will have to take synthroid, a hormone replacement, for the rest of her life, but she's hoping to have her calcium levels back to normal within the next few days so she can stop taking supplements for that. And on Sept. 1 she'll have an injection of radioactive iodine, which will cause her to be quarantined in her room for several days.
But the synthroid is boosting her energy level beyond where it was before the surgery — an indication, perhaps, that the cancer had been there for awhile — and the go-to-college-for-softball plan appears to be back on track.
"My family are big in our faith in God, and we prayed and put all of this to Him," Charley Funk said. "So many people have showed so much support [softball coach Chris Nidiffer was with the family through the long surgery, Carlea's hitting coach Travis Fragiacomo visited Riley a few times and first-year volleyball coach David Basan also kept in touch, for example].
"[Carlea] amazes me with her strength and courage," he continued. "To have that diagnosis over your head, and yet she excelled in academics and athletics. I am lucky to be her dad."
The Funks also praised the many medical professionals they dealt with (in more ways than one).
"My mom's doctor friends calmed her down," Carlea said this week, which is partially true.
"When it's your kid, you tend to panic," Lea Ann said. "They told me that if you have to pick a cancer, thyroid cancer is probably the best, but that didn't make me feel any better."
She feels better now, though.
"Carlea and her sister have gotten to much closer [since the surgery]," Lea Ann said, "and my relationship with my husband is better. When one of us was sad, the other was always there.
"It's in God's hands now."
• Another update — In Robinson, Ill., Blain Loll continues to fight leukemia.
He'll soon have an inpatient visit to Riley for the final chemo treatment in his first maintenance round and has many outpatient treatments to look forward to after that.
But, his mother Andrea reported, he's been able to lift weights and do his basketball workouts.
"Blain will be able, if feeling well, to attend school and resume somewhat of a normal senior year," she emailed through Riley Hospital.
