From Bill Petscher to Chris Mundy, coaches of high school spring sports in Vigo County are facing new challenges right now.
"It's gonna be different," Petscher said recently. "This is my 41st year [as boys track coach] at West Vigo, and never have we faced anything like this."
"There's nothing we can do," said Mundy, in his first season — barely — as softball coach at Terre Haute North. "Anything has to be student-driven. [The athletes] have to work on an individual basis, with no contact from coaches to players."
With schools — and athletic facilities — on lockdown until at least April 6 throughout the county, every sport is encountering unique situations — although some sports are easier to reconcile than others.
"We have an on-line platform [with suggested workouts]," said Jon Lee, who coaches the Terre Haute South boys track team while his brother Josh mentors the South girls. "I hope we have enough foundation [from preseason conditioning], and we had a solid foundation as far as weightlifting. Hopefully there will be no injuries [when we get back]."
"We lost about half our season last year with bad weather," Petscher pointed out. "In three weeks we could still perhaps [get in the same amount of meets]. I'm very glad [administrators] gave us some kind of hope."
South is one of the teams throughout the state that's already competed in several unofficial indoor competitions — Northview is another — and the Braves also have a defending state champion in shot-putter Jason Swarens.
"This [preseason work] was going to set us up for a very good spring," Jon Lee said wistfully, although Indiana High School Athletic Association officials have been cautiously optimistic that postseason competition is still possible.
And while the Lees can only hope some of their athletes are training on their own, there are no worries about Swarens.
"He's going to take care of business on his own," Jon Lee said confidently.
"I told [the Vikings] that between now and April 6 will determine what kind of season we're going to have," said Petscher, who has also posted a 21-day fitness challenge for his athletes to refer to. "It's up to them. We're going to find out who the self-motivated kids are."
Track athletes can at least run on their own just about anywhere, although throwers, jumpers and hurdlers face additional challenges.
Boys golf and girls tennis are also spring sports in which the athletes can compete without their coaches when necessary.
"We can have an advantage . . . unless we get a thing where we're not allowed to leave our homes," admitted Chris Cassell of the South boys golf team. "We can't do any instruction [as coaches], but our sectional is super late this year."
Golf courses are currently available for the players to use on their own, Cassell pointed out, so a resumption of the season could occur with minimal disruption — although there is a fairness issue to consider, he added.
"They can't let the golfers play and not let the kids who run track or play baseball [have their seasons too]," Cassell said.
Girls tennis is also populated by players who don't need to be coaxed to play.
"A lot of the girls play year-round," coach Janet Rowe of South said.
Rowe can keep track of one of her athletes, because South's No. 1 player is her daughter Lauren, who has signed a letter of intent with the University of Southern Indiana.
"She's disappointed," coach Rowe said when asked about her daughter. "Hopefully we'll get the season in. She plays daily and she spends a lot of time on conditioning.
"We can't go to school, we can't work with the team . . . it's a lot to wrap our minds around."
The diamond sports have more challenges, however, as Mundy admitted this week.
"A lot of things you can't do alone," he said. Playing catch is probably OK, but if enough players got together it might be considered a practice — an illegal one.
"You can't pitch to yourself," Mundy pointed out.
Softball does have an advantage over baseball, however.
"We've had tryouts and six official practices," Mundy said (softball started a week earlier than baseball, which hasn't had any practice time yet). "April 6 is our target date. We could get four practices in and be able to play the Braves Bash [scheduled to start April 10]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.