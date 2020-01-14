Asked for their thoughts on Thursday's Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South high school swimming meet, which will start at 6 p.m. in the Vigo County Aquatic Center, coaches and seniors indicated everyone involved is more focused on upcoming sectionals than the annual cross-county rivalry.
The girls sectional is slated for Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 at Avon, while the boys must wait until Feb. 20 and Feb. 22 for their sectional to take place inside the Aquatic Center.
"The meet we really focus on is the sectional," said Mike Williams, who coaches the Patriots' boys and girls squads.
He then rattled off his teams' goals for the season: "We want to stay healthy. We want to continue to train hard. We only really rest for one meet and that's the sectional."
North boys standout Tyler Sommer, a senior headed to Rose-Hulman in the fall, didn't sound much different than his coach.
"This season is going pretty well," Sommer assessed. "We've been training pretty hard. We're hopeful for the sectional."
South girls standout Lauren Kirchner, a senior captain who has signed to attend Butler on a swimming scholarship, said the female Braves' primary goal is "to beat North in the postseason [which means the sectional for teams]."
"That's when it really counts," she added. "That's when it matters."
She's not lying. But c'mon, people. What about the North-South meet? Isn't that a big deal too?
"I feel like our dynamic is really high right now," Kirchner noted. "We're all looking forward to North-South and especially the postseason. ... I think we're all excited for the future."
"We like swimming [against] South," Williams told the Tribune-Star. "The kids are always up for that meet. There's always going to be a big crowd here. It's going to be a fun meet."
Williams admitted that he has "very deep" teams, which should bode well for the Patriots today.
"We've got three or four kids in almost every event who are great competitors with a pretty good set of skills," he explained. "That gives us lots of flexibility. We can put kids in different events and we really don't lose our effectiveness as a team when we do that."
South girls coach Emily Marrs acknowledged that North will be difficult to beat in both meets Thursday. But that doesn't mean the Braves won't try, especially the girls with sophomore standout Haley Sakbun and Kirchner leading the way.
"We have some outstanding swimmers and we have some outstanding divers as well ... just not as many swimmers [as North]," Marrs pointed out. "So we are just going to swim as hard as we possibly can."
"Our depth is probably our biggest weak point as a team," Kirchner added. "But I think we make up for it with our hard work."
Kirchner, incidentally, didn't start her South athletic career as a swimmer. She was on the team as a freshman diver, then switched to swimming events as a sophomore.
"Lauren is a really hard worker," Marrs mentioned. "She has worked incredibly hard the last three years."
"I found that I actually had a pretty good talent for swimming [while participating in a relay event just for fun]," Kirchner recalled. "So I just decided to switch because I thought it would be a better way to compete against everyone else and use my talents to the best of my ability."
Nowadays, Kirchner is setting personal records and she hopes to add a few more in the next few weeks.
Sommer, who broke the 2014 school record set by Courtland Jones in the 50-yard freestyle earlier this season, also anticipates putting a few more PRs on his résumé before sectional time.
"Tyler made a big leap between last year and this year on his determination," Williams emphasized. "He's totally focused on going fast right now."
Does that include Thursday?
"I hope we see a lot of good swims," Sommer replied.
