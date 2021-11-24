Indiana State shot nearly 50% from the field in women's basketball Wednesday afternoon at Western Kentucky, but just 32% over the last two quarters.
The host Hilltoppers, on the other hand, shot 70% in the third quarter and 61% for the second half, wiping out an ISU halftime lead and winning the nonconference game 83-65.
The Sycamores held the 40-36 halftime lead thanks to a frenetic 24-point second quarter led by Del’Janae Williams, who had all nine of her points in that period.
But the Hilltoppers utilized a 19-4 stretch that spanned the third and fourth quarters and were aided by a trio of Alexis Mead 3-pointers in pulling away.
Indiana State had nine players in both the scoring and rebounding column in suffering their third loss in the 2021-22 season. Freshman forward Arianna Smith paced the Sycamores with a career-high 11 points, while Williams added nine points and five rebounds. Marie Hunter and Essy Latu added eight points apiece for ISU in the loss.
Western Kentucky was led by Mead’s 25-point performance, while Meral Abdelgawad added 21 points.
INDIANA STATE (65) — Glanton 2-5 0-0 4, Folks 3-8 0-1 6, M.Hunter 3-6 2-2 8, Lalic 3-7 0-0 8, Anderson 1-5 5-5 7, Smith 5-8 1-2 11, Latu 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, McKendree 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 1-7 2-2 4, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 FG, 10-12 FT, 65 TP.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (83) — Kulo 1-1 2-2 4, Mead 6-10 8-9 25, Abdelgawad 7-12 3-6 21, Meredith 2-5 3-4 7, Blevins 4-8 0-0 11, Foster 1-1 2-2 4, Faustino 1-4 1-2 3, Sivori 1-3 2-2 5, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, T.Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-47 FG, 22-29 FT, 83 TP.
Indiana State=16=24=14=11=—=65
Western Kentucky=24=12=26=21=—=83
3-point shooting — ISU 5-15 (Lalic 2-4, Latu 2-5, Williams 1-3, M.Hunter 0-1, Anderson 0-1, McKendree 0-1), WKU 13-28 (Mead 5-8, Abdelgawad 4-6, Blevins 3-6, Sivori 1-3, Meredith 0-1, Faustino 0-2, Walker 0-2). Total fouls — ISU 22, WKU 17. Fouled out — Williams, Foster. Turnovers — ISU 21 (M.Hunter 3, Anderson 3, McKendree 3, Glanton 2, Folks 2, Lalic 2, Williams 2, Smith, Latu, Tshimanga, Team 1), WKU 19 (Abdelgawad 3, Meredith 3, Sivori 3). Rebounds — ISU 34 (Williams 5, Glanton 4, Folks 4, Anderson 4, Smith 4, Latu 2, Curry 2, M.Hunter, Lalic, Team 7), WKU 31 (Abdelgawad 6). Assists — ISU 12 (Anderson 5, Folks 2, Curry 2, M.Hunter, Smith, Williams), WKU 20 (Meredith 5). Steals — ISU 8 (Smith 2, Williams 2, Glanton, Folks, Anderson, Latu), WKU 9 (Mead 3, Sivori 3). Blocks — ISU 1 (Anderson), WKU 2 (Meredith, Foster). Att. — 501.
Next — Indiana State (1-3) continues south for the GATA Turkey Throwdown on Friday and Saturday at Statesboro, Ga., playing Jacksonville State on Friday and host Georgia Southern on Saturday. Western Kentucky is 3-3.
