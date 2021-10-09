Is fivepeat a word? Northview girls think it should be

The Northview High School class of 2021 included a group of girls who had won four straight soccer sectionals.
After a 5-0 win over the host team in the Class 2A Owen Valley Sectional on Saturday night, the Northview class of 2022 will be able to make the same claim, and the Knights were more than happy to keep the string alive.
"Now we have five [sectionals in a row]," senior Kamryn Hardey said after the match, "and it's a big thing for everybody returning that we did without those seniors [from last season]."
Last year's Northview seniors were a star-studded group. This year's Knights are deep and balanced and gritty — and getting better all the time.
The Knights still struggle to score at times, and led Owen Valley just 1-0 at halftime Saturday despite a 19-1 advantage in shots while controlling the ball most of the time in their offensive end.
"The fact that the girls didn't stop [was important]," coach Don Bryan said after the match. "They kept playing, they kept their focus, they did what it takes."
Emma Whitman had the Northview goal in the 11th minute of the first half, Hardey getting the assist, and Owen Valley came out in the second half and managed to possess the ball a little more. At first.
But in the ninth minute of the second half, Maddie Corrigan put a pass into the box and Ava Dorsett got it away from a couple of defenders and scored.
Less than three minutes after that, Corrigan passed to Raelee Everhart. Her shot was stopped, but the rebound went to M.J. Fry for a tap-in.
And barely a minute after that, Hardey scored on a pass from Corrigan and the Knights were up 4-0. An Everhart goal, assisted by Whitman, wrapped things up later.
"These underclassmen, and the girls in my grade . . . all the girls on the team are talented," added Hardey, a senior.
"It was just a matter of them getting comfortable," Bryan said in talking about the season's progress. "And once [success] started to come, [the Knights] could see that. Now they're learning to be unselfish and play where they're needed."
This year's Knights get to do something the previous four sectional champions couldn't do. A change in the soccer tournament format will have Northview hosting a Wednesday regional game instead of traveling to Jasper for a day-long Saturday regional. "A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Bryan said.
Hardey knows how she'll approach Wednesday's match.
"I've gotten to play with my best friends forever," she said. "Just play like it's your last game."
