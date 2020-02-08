High school basketball players coming off the Terre Haute North bench — one in particular — made the plays Saturday afternoon that gave the visiting Patriots some separation, and North cruised to a 61-38 nonconference win at Martinsville.
The Patriots never trailed. Mark Hankins stole the opening tip and was fouled shooting a layup three seconds into the game, and the visitors led the rest of the way.
When Martinsville got within 7-6, it was Hankins again, threading a pass to Mahki Johnson for a layup and then stealing the ball for a three-point play.
Then the reserves took over for awhile.
Dylan Ingle hadn’t been in the game long when he got open for a layup, then hit a 3-pointer the next time down the court. His personal 5-0 run had the Patriots ahead 17-9, and he added a rebound basket early in the second period.
The Artesians are having almost no success this season, but early in the second quarter they crept within 21-20 with nine straight points.
But Nolan White banked home a 3-pointer— “I don’t know if he called it or not,” coach Todd Woelfle joked afterward — and the Patriots added six straight free throws (four by Ingle, two by Hankins) before Ingle closed out the half with another basket.
That was an 11-0 run that gave North a 32-20 lead at halftime and Ingle already had 13 points.
Not bad for a player who had missed practices earlier in the week with an illness — “My Michael Jordan flu game, I guess,” Ingle said later — and he wasn’t done.
The Artesians, whose coach Kip Staggs was nowhere to be seen Saturday while rumors circulated through John Wooden Gym, didn’t put up much of a fight in the second half.
In the third quarter and first four minutes of the fourth, the home team scored just nine points. In the meantime, North’s Matt Gauer went into his I-can’t-miss mode with four 3-pointers in the last half of the third quarter. It was 55-29 before Martinsville briefly came to life, and Ingle was there to stop that rally too.
“This was a win this group really needed,” Woelfle said after the game. “For the most part, we were locked in for 32 minutes. and we were gaining confidence for the guys coming in off the bench as well.”
Ingle led all scorers with 21 points, while Gauer’s third quarter enabled him to finish with 15. Dalton Sturm scored eight and Hankins had seven plus a game-high eight rebounds as the Patriots dominated the boards against a bigger opponent.
“Dylan Ingle played excellent today,” Woelfle said.
“I was just following the game plan,” Ingle said. “The guys did a good job driving; they kicked it out and I made some shots.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a slump,” Ingle added, “so it was good to get a road win for sure . . . tonight was a good indicator of what we can do.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (61) — Hankins 1-5 5-5 7, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Sturm 4-10 0-0 8, Gauer 5-8 0-0 15, Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Crosley 1-2 0-0 2, INgle 7-9 6-6 21, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 3, Frank 0-3 1-2 1, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 FG 12-13 FT, 61 TP.
MARTINSVILLE (38) — Frederick 2-4 0-0 5, Myers 5-11 1-2 12, DeVaughan 4-8 2-2 10, Rautenkranz 0-2 0-0 0, Cheatham 2-5 2-4 6, Lynn 0-3 1-2 1, Wesner 0-2 0-0 0, Stout 2-5 0-0 4, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 FG 6-10 FT, 38 TP.
Terre Haute North 17 15 20 9 — 61
Martinsville 11 9 8 10 — 38
3-point shooting — THN 7-22 (Gauer 5-8, Ingle 1-2, White 1-2, Crosley 0-1, McNeal 0-1, Mason 0-2, Hankins 0-3, Sturm 0-3), Martinsville 2-9 (Frederick 1-2, Myers 1-4, Rautenkranz 0-1, Cheatham 0-1, Stout 0-1). Total fouls — THN 8, Martinsville 14. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Gauer. Turnovers — THN 11, Martinsville 11. Rebounds — THN 37 (Hankins 8, Ingle 5, Sturm 4, Johnson 3, Carpenter 3, Crosley 3, Gauer 2, Mason 2, Frank 2, White, Team 4), Martinsville 22 (DeVaughan 4, Rautenkranz 4). Assists — THN 14 (Hankins 2, Johnson 2, Sturm 2, Carpenter 2, White 2, Gauer, Crosley, Mason, Frank), Martinsville 9 (Myers 2, Cheatham 2, Lynn 2). Steals — THN 5 (Hankins 2, Sturm, Mason, White), Martinsville 7 (Myers 2, Wesner 2). Blocks — THN 3 (Johnson, Sturm, Ingle), Martinsville 2 (DeVaughan, Lynn).
JV — Martinsville 61 (Aiden Lindsey 19), Terre Haute North 47 (Jasiah Rainey 14, Nas McNeal 10).
Next — Terre Haute North (9-9) hosts Robinson on Tuesday. Martinsville (1-16) plays Friday at Mooresville.
