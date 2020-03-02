Todd Woelfle is rooting for the law of averages today as high school boys basketball sectionals begin in Indiana.
Sectionals in Illinois — the second round there, remember — start today as well, with Marshall and Casey hoping to get within a game of the state finals in their respective classes by the end of the week.
The Wabash Valley's seven Indiana sectionals will crown champions on Saturday night, with ranked Class 2A teams from Parke Heritage and Linton seemingly having the most to play for.
But there's that law of averages to contend with, which is why Woelfle and his 12-12 Terre Haute North team are looking forward to their battle with 18-4 Plainfield tonight at Mooresville.
Almost exactly two months ago the Patriots came extremely close to what would have been their most significant win of the season, losing 52-49 to Plainfield when a couple of late Patriot possessions went awry. And North is coming off a miserable shooting performance in its regular-season finale against Lafayette Jeff, so Woelfle can be excused for thinking the ball is ready to go in again in tonight's game.
Terre Haute South is also at Mooresville, but with a first-round bye. That doesn't look like a huge favor for coach Maynard Lewis's Braves, who will play at 6 p.m. Friday against either Avon (which beat South by 24) or Brownsburg (which beat South by 25). If Woelfle and the Patriots can make it a Vigo County party 60-some miles from home on Friday, they would play the host Pioneers in the second game.
West Vigo, Northview and South Vermillion are all at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional, with the Wildcats playing tonight and the Vikings and Knights in action Wednesday.
South Vermillion plays Brownstown Central tonight in the only game of the evening and the only game in the sectional that won't include at least one team from the Western Indiana Conference. The winner gets a struggling Brown County team in Friday's semifinals.
Wednesday's games feature the two teams with the best records in the field, Northview and the host Mustangs, against the two hottest teams in the field, West Vigo (vs. Edgewood) and Owen Valley (vs. Northview). Coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said at a recent pre-tournament luncheon that the favorite at this sectional seldom wins it, and he could be proven correct — if anyone can figure out the favorite in the first place, that is.
In other Indiana sectionals:
• Class 3A, at Vincennes Lincoln — Sullivan puts its high hopes on the line with the best record in this five-team affair, although the Alices' court is probably not the Golden Arrows' favorite gym. Washington has the second-best record, but the Hatchets have lost to the Vincennes team they play tonight.
• Class 2A, at Southmont — Parke Heritage's surging Wolves have the only winning record in this seven-team field. North Putnam star Mason Brooks gives the Cougars a puncher's chance, and Riverton Parke may have the opportunity to derail its county rival.
• Class 2A, at North Knox — Linton's Miners are similarly rolling (how about an all-Wabash Valley 2A final game?) and have the short bracket to boot.
• Class A, at Attica — Tonight's 6 p.m. game between potential state champions Covington and Lafayette Central Catholic is the championship game of this one. The winner — Covington beat LCC back in November — faces a Faith Christian team with a much lower strength of schedule, and the other half of the bracket is three teams with a combined record of 9-58; critics of the blind draw are apoplectic.
• Class A, at White River Valley — Five evenly matched teams will have some down-to-the-wire games, but Bloomfield has the best record, is 5-0 against potential sectional foes, and got one of the byes. It wouldn't take a lot of time in Greene County to find someone to tell you that it's not an unprecedented situation.
In Illinois:
• Class 2A, at Shelbyville — All you need to know about the strength of this four-team affair is that Teutopolis might be the weakest team there. Marshall's Lions might be the people's choice in a field that includes two parochial schools plus the Wooden Shoes.
• Class A, at Casey — The host Warriors get their second shot at St. Anthony in less than two weeks on Wednesday in another field that's loaded. Tom Brannan might also be rooting for the law of averages, because his team shot poorly in its six-point loss on Feb. 21 (although ESA has been known to guard people). St. Anthony won 50-49 over Central A&M earlier this season, and A&M is hoping to repeat an 82-59 win over Altamont in tonight's opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.