Sectional snow is already on the ground, so at least one thing about the start of Indiana's girls high school basketball postseason play can be considered normal.
Not everything else can, with several teams in the Wabash Valley and more around the state entering sectional play after not playing a game for almost a month.
Won-loss records can be deceiving too, because the raw numbers don't account for which players — or coaches — were available and which were not for a particular game. Full gyms are not expected or, for a little while longer at least, welcome. Webstreams may be available, and fans should check with their team's athletic director to inquire about those.
But here's what the on-court action might look like when play begins Tuesday around the Wabash Valley.
• Class 4A Terre Haute North Sectional — Terre Haute South and the host Patriots drew the byes in the six-team field.
Tuesday night's opening games feature an Avon team that's on its second coach of the season playing a Brownsburg team that's better than its record (the Bulldogs have a player named Thomas, which is always a good start) and a potentially outstanding game between Plainfield and Mooresville (the Pioneers won 57-51 during the regular season).
South gets the winner of the first game on Friday, probably Brownsburg, while the host Patriots figure to have a close contest in the other semifinal; North beat Plainfield 60-51 during the regular season and lost to Mooresville 48-47.
• Class 3A Edgewood Sectional — The host team is the Western Indiana Conference champion in a field that's predominantly WIC teams and would be the favorite except for the presence of Brownstown Central (which beat the Mustangs 37-36 in a holiday event).
West Vigo is the only county team to play on Tuesday, seeking revenge against a Brown County team that beat the Vikings handily during one of the rare stretches when the Eagles were getting to play.
Northview plays Edgewood on Wednesday, trying to show how much the Knights have improved since a season-opening loss. South Vermillion meets either West Vigo or Brown County in Friday's first semifinal.
• Class 3A Vincennes Lincoln Sectional — The two teams with the best record in the five-team field play in Tuesday's opener when Sullivan plays Washington. The Golden Arrows' regular-season meeting with the Hatchets was postponed, and they lost to the host Alices.
• Class 2A South Putnam Sectional — Take defending state champion Linton out of the equation and the Parke Heritage Wolves are the Valley's hottest team, taking a 10-game winning streak into tournament play.
The host Eagles are a potential second-round foe for the Wolves, but are one of the teams idle since early last month.
And if there's a poster team for 2020-2021 girls high school basketball in Indiana it might be Riverton Parke, which achieved one of its four wins this season with just five players available — all of them freshmen, one of whom fouled out.
• Class 2A North Knox Sectional — Speaking of Linton, if the other teams in this sectional had a tournament without the Miners it would be spectacular: six teams with a combined record of 61-38.
But the second-best record in the field belongs to Mitchell, and the Miners beat the Blue Jackets 74-30 during the regular season.
• Class A Attica Sectional — By contrast, two-time defending champion North Vermillion is the only team with a winning record in this five-team sectional, although the Falcons defeated Faith Christian, a potential second-day foe, by just 52-50.
• Class A Bloomfield Sectional — Two-time defending champion North Central has the only bye in this seven-team affair and is favored to reach the title game again, perhaps against a Bloomfield team that nipped the Thunderbirds 71-69 during the regular season.
Attention should be paid to White River Valley, however. The Wolverines — another team idle for several weeks — haven't lost in three games against potential sectional opponents, including a 12-point win at Bloomfield.
Indiana girls sectionals
Class 4A, at Terre Haute North
Tuesday — Avon (3-14) vs. Brownsburg (11-10), followed by Plainfield (13-9) vs. Mooresville (14-7)
Friday — Terre Haute South (5-13) vs. Avon-Brownsburg winner, followed by Terre Haute North (14-8) vs. Plainfield-Mooresville winner
Class 3A, at Edgewood
Tuesday — West Vigo (7-10) vs. Brown County (7-5)
Wednesday — Brownstown Central (16-6) vs. Owen Valley (6-12), followed by Northview (11-5) vs. Edgewood (14-6)
Friday — South Vermillion vs. West Vigo-Brown County winner, followed by Feb. 3 winners
Class 3A, at Vincennes Lincoln
Tuesday — Washington (16-1) vs. Sullivan (13-6)
Friday — Princeton (9-7) vs. Vincennes Lincoln (11-8), followed by Pike Central (4-12) vs. Washington-Sullivan winner
Class 2A, at South Putnam
Tuesday — Cloverdale (3-19) vs. Parke Heritage (12-6), followed by Riverton Parke (4-14) vs. South Putnam (11-1)
Friday — North Putnam (9-12) vs. Cloverdale-Parke Heritage winner, followed by Southmont (12-4) vs. Riverton Parke-South Putnam winner
Class 2A, at North Knox
Tuesday — Linton (20-1) vs. Mitchell (11-3)
Wednesday — North Knox (11-8) vs. Paoli (10-5), followed by South Knox (9-11) vs. Eastern Greene (7-5)
Friday — Vincennes Rivet (13-6) vs. Linton-Mitchell winner, followed by Feb. 3 winners
Class A, at Attica
Tuesday — North Vermillion (13-6) vs. Covington (4-17)
Friday — Attica (2-17) vs. Clinton Central (10-12), followed by Faith Christian (7-7) vs. North Vermillion-Covington winner
Class A, at Bloomfield
Tuesday — Shakamak (5-11) vs. Clay City (2-9)
Wednesday — White River Valley (6-7) vs. Bloomington Lighthouse (4-16), followed by Eminence (9-10) vs. Bloomfield (10-8)
Friday — North Central (11-9) vs. Shakamak-Clay City winner, followed by Feb. 3 winners
All championship games Saturday
