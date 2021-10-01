In battle of Braves, South loses 33-7

If there’s something to hold responsible for Terre Haute South High School’s sour football season, it certainly can’t be for a lack of trying.
But against a Brebeuf team Friday night that has state title aspirations, the effort likely wouldn’t have mattered anyway.
The visiting Braves — the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A — stomped the home Braves 33-7 at Bob Clements Field, South’s biggest defeat of the season in its home stadium.
Brebeuf quarterback Nolan Buckman threw for four touchdowns as South, which remained winless at 0-7, struggled to keep up, not scoring after halftime as both squads played essentially junior varsity teams for most of the scoreless fourth quarter.
Staring down the possibility of a no-win season — a visit next week from fellow strugglers Southport is probably the Braves’ best chance at victory — South coach Tim Herrin didn’t emphasize the negatives post-game to players or media. To him, the effort was there all along.
“Our guys really competed, and that was what I was telling them at the end,” Herrin said. “I got their back, I know they got mine. But now we got to get rid of this taste tomorrow morning and come out and go get a victory next week.”
Brebeuf’s rocketing start, in which it had two long Buckman scoring throws within the first five minutes, especially did in South, Herrin remarked.
Buckman’s first pass attempt was an 84-yard touchdown to receiver Max Walters less than a minute into the game. After South went three-and-out on its first possession, Brebeuf went with the Buckman and Walters connection again for a 34-yard score on its next drive. The two teamed up for 153 yards on just six completions.
“That’s not the start we wanted,” Herrin said. “We knew we were kicking off, we wanted to try to get a three-and-out or get a stop. If they scored, we wanted them to have an eight-, 10-, 12-play drive. We missed a couple of tackles and a couple of passes. They spread us out.”
South immediately attempted to slow the pace down, which worked to some degree. Its lone touchdown drive was a mammoth 16-play, 77-yard trek down the field that had two fourth down conversions and a third-and-goal from the Brebeuf 23-yard line (with South being pushed back that far from an overthrown snap) being turned into a passing score from Kyle Cottee to Amariyae Wilson.
But when Brebeuf got momentum, it capitalized. It picked off Cottee on his first offensive series of the second half, then scored twice in the third quarter to put any hopes of a home comeback to rest.
“Offensively, we’ve played in spurts all season,” Herrin said. “Our goal is to maintain drives . . . Those are things we’ve got to keep doing, we’ve missed those most of the year. I thought our guys on offense battled.”
South has dealt with inexperience on the offensive front all season as Cottee is a sophomore and per Herrin, his top eight wideouts did not play varsity football this past season.
There’s still plenty of growing pains for the Braves to go through. For Herrin and his team’s sake, it can only get better as plenty of time in their high school careers remain.
“Trying to get that passing game going . . . has been a struggle,” Herrin said. “But the last two weeks we’ve seen spurts of it. I’m hoping down the stretch and in the sectional it’ll all click.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.