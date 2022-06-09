Improving Clark shoots ace at boys regional, qualifies for state finals

Playing the back nine first, Linton senior Andy Clark fired his first career hole-in-one — using a 7-iron on Country Oaks Course's 166-yard No. 14, his fifth of the 18-hole round — en route to posting a 74 during the Washington Regional for boys high school golf on a sunny, warm Thursday.
That tied Clark for fourth place overall and tied him for third among individuals not advancing to next week's IHSAA state finals as a team, meaning he will move on as an individual. The two-round state finals will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
"Since last year, my short game has really improved," explained Clark, who shot an 85 in the 2021 regional on the same course. "That saved me a ton of strokes today. Just all around, I played well today."
His split Thursday was 39 on the back nine (which he played first), then 35 on the front nine.
"I made some big putts," Clark pointed out. "I made a big putt on the par-5 on the front [nine] for an eagle that helped get me back into it."
Regarding his first state-finals appearance next week, Clark said his goal is simple — go and have fun.
"Whatever my score is, it is," he continued. "I just want to go out there and have fun."
Team-wise, there wasn't much Wabash Valley success to report from the regional.
Terre Haute North placed 10th with a 337, Terre Haute South 15th with a 356 and Sullivan 16th with a 363 out of 18 schools. The three teams advancing to the state finals are Evansville North (308), Covenant Christian (312) and Evansville Memorial (319).
"We didn’t play very well today, but that’s OK," Terre Haute North coach Chuck Payne assessed. "They never gave up and tried every shot. That’s all you gonna ask.
"I thought it was a good, good season. We won our [Ramblin' Reck] invitational, we won the sectional and we were undefeated in nine-hole matches. We also won the county [championship]. As far as next year goes, I have everybody back from this year. So I expect us to be better and I’m looking forward to it."
"The boys battled hard until the end," Terre Haute South coach Chris Cassell said from the Braves' perspective. "Our seniors, Evan [Burbrink] and Andrew [Baker], will be sorely missed. Regardless of the score, these guys are a coach's dream. I get comments from almost every other coach that they like playing with us because of how cool my kids are. After 19 seasons, these guys have made the last two some of my most memorable."
Meanwhile, Sullivan coach Carl Melchert admitted that he and his players were happy just to qualify for the regional for the first time since 2015 when the Golden Arrows finished fourth at the Country Oaks Course.
Thursday wasn't quite that successful, however.
"This is a tough course and the pin placement was very challenging," Melchert told the Tribune-Star. "Gavin Jenkins shot an 81, which is very solid for a tough course like this."
The Arrows' coach said Jenkins and Wyatt Piel are graduating seniors, but there's still plenty of hope for his 2023 group.
"We have a lot of potential talent coming in," Melchert mentioned.
Washington boys golf regional
Thursday at Country Oaks Course
Team scores (top three advance to state finals) — Evansville North 308, Covenant Christian 312, Evansville Memorial 319, Brebeuf 320, Brownsburg 323, Gibson Southern 323, Plainfield 324, Evansville Mater Dei 330, Avon 332, Terre Haute North 337, Vincennes Lincoln 342, Crawfordsville 342, Greencastle 353, South Knox 354, Terre Haute South 356, Sullivan 363, Crawfordsville 371, Decatur Central 403.
Top five individuals — Damian Rij (EN) 71, Peyton Blackard (GS) and Ian Perry (Pl) 72, Andy Clark (Linton) and Vincent Villanueva (A) 74.
Top five individuals advancing without a team — Blackard (GS) and Perry (Pl) 72, Clark (Linton) and Villanueva (A) 74, Ryan Islam (GS) 75.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (337) — Cole Higham 80, Gavin Connor and Nathan Fields 82, Josh Ferres and Connor Bishop 93.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (356) — Nick Winning 81, Peyton Turner 89, Andrew Baker 90, Kyle Kennedy 96, Evan Burbrink 100.
SULLIVAN (363) — Gavin Jenkins 81, Wyatt Piel 89, Koby Wood 92, Rowdy Adams 101, Hunter Pirtle WD.
Wabash Valley individuals — Clark (Linton) 75, Brayden Luce (Parke Heritage) 83, Lance Notter (Northview) 85, Eli Poe (Linton) 85, Eli Kelley (Cloverdale) 88, Jared Panagouleas (South Vermillion) 92.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.