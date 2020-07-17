Although Indiana high school coaches have their own adjustments to make to prepare for the possibility of upcoming seasons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, their counterparts across the state line in Illinois are dealing with even more.
Illinois sports have been an ever-changing landscape for the past several days, to the point that Robinson athletic director Kelly Brookman joked this week that even reading releases sent out by the Illinois High School Association aren't helpful. "A few days ago, [the IHSA] sent out one thing, and then sent out a change two hours later," Brookman told the Tribune-Star.
Illinois and Indiana were basically on the same page in return-to-play guidelines for a few days early in July, but then a COVID-19 outbreak at Lake Zurich brought about some radical changes to the Illinois plan.
Since then, a lawsuit was filed against the IHSA on Monday by a lawyer from the St. Louis who has children who will be seniors in high school this fall (and who has tangled with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration over other pandemic-related shutdown measures recently). And on Tuesday, the IHSA announced that it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education and the governor's office on all guidelines moving forward.
Paris football coach Jeremy Clodfelder — who is certainly hoping his team will be playing in a month or so — has some sympathy for the IHSA.
"They're the ones having these press conferences, so everyone's mad at them because they're the messenger," he said. "All the animosity and frustration gets pointed at them . . . everyone just wants to be mad."
Marshall football coach Jared Boyll isn't mad, but he is frustrated.
"We're allowed to meet in 50-person groups, with no contact in any sport at all," Boyll explained. "We're still allowed to do conditioning, and we still can use a football, but we can't work against a defense. Masks have to be worn in the weight room, with no more than 10 people in there at a time."
It's not a situation conducive to football coaching, Boyll indicated.
"It's ended all camps for us, and there's no 7-on-7 [competitions]," he said. "We're in limbo big-time.
"We're still doing what we can," Boyll added, "but as a football coach, you like to be able to control the things around you. I like to be around my guys, because the offseason is when you set your culture. This has been stressful."
Clodfelder remembers July 9 — when the new restrictions were announced — as a bad day.
"I was on the porch at 5:30 in the morning reading that high school football in Texas might be cancelled. Texas!" he said. "Then later that day the deal came down [from the IHSA]."
Clodfelder and his Tigers are still preparing like there's going to be a football season.
"I've got a ton of hope, and I've been very prayerful," the coach said, "because so many kids need [sports or other activities]. They need to be involved in some kind of program. And with so many things happening to so many people, maybe we could be an opportunity to be part of the healing process."
Brookman said her coaches at Robinson are doing a good job with what they're allowed to do ("after all the griping," she quipped) and that the Little Illini Conference has already met to make sure all the schools are on the same page about the possibilities for this fall.
"Everybody's got ideas," she said, "but we're not going to get bent out of shape until we know what we're doing."
Clodfelder said the IHSA was scheduled to meet Wednesday. "The word is that coming out of that meeting we'll have a definite answer," he said.
Clodfelder is also the Paris softball coach, and his highly regarded team suffered through weeks of wondering during the spring before its season was wiped out.
"I want to hold out hope," he said, "but part of me hopes that [the IHSA] just rips the band-aid off. Don't make it a slow death [if there's not going to be a season]."
The possibility of moving some fall sports to the spring has been brought up, he said, "Just for the kids to get that opportunity [to play]." Brookman is sympathetic, but also pointed out what a nightmare of scheduling that would create for the people in her line of work.
"We've had good turnouts [for sports the last two weeks]. It looks like everybody was happy to get back into it," Brookman said. "But in the end, we want to do what's best for us and for the kids."
