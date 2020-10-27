High school basketball in Illinois has been "put on hold" as a result of a statement released Tuesday by Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Basketball was elevated from a medium-risk level to a high-risk level, Pritzker said at a press conference on Tuesday that appeared to blindside the Illinois High School Association, which is holding a special board meeting on Wednesday, after which it was scheduled to make an announcement on winter sports.
“As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,” Pritzker said in a statement.
Craig Anderson, IHSA Executive Director, released a statement. "We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday, we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball . . . We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 28 as scheduled, where our Board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
“We know that this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing like in wrestling, hockey and basketball,” Pritzker said. “Sports played at a distance like tennis can be played and sports that can be modified to have virtual elements, like dance for example, offer more leeway in this moment and the IDPH guidance reflects that.”
Basketball practices for both boys and girls teams were scheduled to start on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30. There is now no target date for either to begin.
Competitive games can’t be played until the state reaches Level 3 of the IDPH’s guidelines. Higher risk sports are currently at Level 1. The IDPH has not detailed how the state moves between levels and the current level hasn’t changed since the guidelines were first released in late July.
Needless to say, the news was not received well by high school coaches in the Tribune-Star area.
"[The IHSA] had told us last week that they would come out with a statement on Wednesday," said coach Dave Tingley of the Paris girls team. "Today wasn't the day.
"We were prepared for postponement, but at the very least we thought we'd be able to practice and have intrasquad scrimmages, like we have been," he continued. "Basically this halts all that. It's a gut punch to say the least."
"I go from day to day, hour to hour, conversation to conversation and email to email," said coach Tom Brannan of the Casey boys team. "I'm hopeful, then the next moment I'm devastated."
"I think [the IHSA] was very hopeful," Tingley said, "but we've read the tea leaves [as the COVID-19 numbers increase]."
Tingley noted the Paris proximity to Indiana, where several of his players — including his daughter Trinity — played AAU basketball this summer without problems. "We're 10 miles from you," he told the Tribune-Star. "Not one of our girls tested positive."
A proposal a few weeks ago that masks would have to be worn by players was not a deterrent, Tingley said.
"Every coach in the state was willing," he said. "This is what we do: we play basketball. We would be grateful if our teams were on the court and we were teaching them the game . . . but all this different stuff gets sprung on you."
Brannan admits he's particularly hopeful that his current players get to have a season.
"They're a really special group of guys," he said. "We have 98% of our scoring back, 90% of our rebounding . . . nine of the top 10 guys from a team that went 24-8, won the Little Illini Conference, the conference tournament and the regional.
"They play tough, and they're gym rats," the Casey coach continued. "I'm going to have a real tough time looking these guys in the face [Wednesday]. They're the epitome of what you want every team to be like . . . and it's hard to be that positive voice all the time."
"You're supposed to trust your government, and we continue to do that," Tingley said. "But sometimes it feels like a dictatorship . . . one size fits all."
The Warriors have been diligent about following the guidelines put in place to allow them to play, Brannan added.
"We're going above and beyond," he said. "I hope we don't punish kids in an area that's the safest [in comparison to activities by teenagers not supervised that well]."
"That's 100% true," Tingley agreed. "What we can't control are kids who are out of school. Kids are kids, and a lot of parents let them be kids."
The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.