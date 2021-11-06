Sometimes, you’ve just got to tip your cap to the competition.
Rochester football has caused a lot of teams to do that over the last decade or so. After this weekend, add Paris football to the Rockets’ ever-growing list of playoff demolitions.
Led by a dynamite offense with Illinois commit Hank Beatty under center, Rochester — winner of eight state championships (seven in Class 4A, one in 5A) in the past 10 playoff seasons — left no hope for a monumental upset in a 55-20 rout of the Tigers, with 4A’s No. 1-ranked team looking more than capable of yet another addition to the trophy case.
Paris has come a long way in the six seasons under coach Jeremy Clodfelder, only winning its first road playoff game in school history last weekend at Mount Zion. But Rochester was another beast Saturday, dismantling the Tigers with a no-huddle attack early in a 34-point first quarter.
“You try to do you, and then you try to kind of put some tricks and gadgets in to kind of hopefully slow them down,” Clodfelder said. “But you just get ready for a juggernaut like that. … Our kids never quit playing, they just kept playing … and I’m proud of them.”
Beatty, recruited as a receiver under Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema, was awesome, going for three total scores in the first quarter before any in attendance could blink.
Stuffed often at the line of scrimmage in the first half, Paris managed to find some success through the air, with quarterback Brady Crippes hitting wideout Norman Phillips for a 16-yard score in the second quarter. Furious Rockets coaches were incensed on the sideline that they’d let the Tigers score, however, and commanded that they keep the pressure on.
It seemed Rochester got the message. The Rockets added two more touchdowns before halftime, setting up a running clock for the second half and making a statement that they could probably score whenever they wanted, such is the talent at their disposal.
“You get a chance to get on the field with those types of people, even though they’re a buzzsaw [and] they’re a great program … playing those types of people are only going to help out our program as it goes forward,” Clodfelder said.
Perhaps Paris’ second half was a preview of what’s to come, then. Crippes finished with three total touchdowns as the junior will get another offseason under his belt to improve upon his dual-threat style.
But Crippes was also among the line of Tigers players tearfully embracing the members of the senior class one by one, which had the most wins in a four-year stretch (30) at Paris since 1963-67.
The Tigers have clearly earned the right to play the Rochesters of the state over the past few seasons. From there, the sky's the limit.
“I think the ending is always the hardest part,” an emotional Clodfelder said postgame. “Not just necessarily because the football season ends, but you say goodbye to good people that you watch grow up. … They’ve been a part of establishing and building this program and they left their legacy behind.”
