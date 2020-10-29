During this weird COVID-19 year, Terre Haute South junior Matt Gambill has been looking forward to the IHSAA cross country state finals for months.
It will finally arrive Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course, with the girls running at 11:30 a.m. and the boys beginning at 3 p.m. Approximately 950 athletes will compete in the two races combined.
A two-time past state finalist, Gambill won the sectional and regional titles in 2020, then finished seventh (15 minutes, 54.4 seconds) in a highly competitive semistate field at Brown County last Saturday.
But this Saturday may not be as much fun as he had hoped because teammate Cael Light, a senior who qualified for his third consecutive state finals with an 18th-place finish in the semistate, will not be participating because of a medical issue.
That means Gambill won't have his running buddy and real-life friend spurring him on while he runs against the fastest boys in the state.
"Cael has been the best training partner I could ask for and his dedication and love for the sport encourages me every day," Gambill told the Tribune-Star. "I’m hoping to get top 20, but it’ll be difficult without having Cael to work through the race with. Nonetheless, this is what we’ve trained for all year and I think the many months of hard work are going to pay off Saturday."
"A lot of hard work and dedication to running has come to this weekend," South boys coach Josh Lee emphasized. "For the third year in a row, Cael Light and Matt Gambill have earned the right to race at the state championship as individuals and represent Terre Haute South. This is a huge accomplishment and one that Matt looks to repeat a fourth time next year . . . if not with his entire team."
Regarding Light?
"He hopes to move on to his final track season and make a decision on where his running career will take him next," Lee said. "I'm very proud of the runner this baseball player has turned into and appreciate the trust in our program that that commitment took. I'm excited to see how he wraps up his high school running career."
The other Valley boy who qualified for state as an individual is Terre Haute North sophomore Dylan Zeck, who placed 22nd in the semistate.
“I think Zeck has a chance to do some great things on Saturday," North boys coach Aaron Gadberry noted. "He is really talented. Zeck is only a sophomore, so hopefully he goes into this race with no pressure and just has fun and runs as fast as he can."
Junior Micah Peals will represent Terre Haute South in the girls race after crossing the finish line 29th at Brown County last weekend.
“Her main goal going into Saturday is to run a lifetime best," South girls coach Jon Lee pointed out. "That would take an effort of under 19:23. That mark was set by her at the Nike Valley Twilight meet that we hosted under the lights at LaVern Gibson [earlier this season].
"She is excited to return to a course that she will have run on for the sixth time this year and a place she feels like is 'home.' If she runs under or close to the PR [personal record], she should be well under 100th place. I think she has a shot at top 50 if she can trust her fitness and really work the middle of the race."
Northview's boys and girls are the only Valley teams still alive. Both hope to improve upon their 24th-place finishes in last year's state finals.
“We are training to have our best race of the season," Northview girls coach Tim Rayle stressed. "We placed 24th last year, so 23rd or better will be a win for us. We are positive we can run with the top programs Saturday.
"Individually, our best place ever has been 37th [by Kylee Thacker in 2007] and we have never had a runner earn All-State honors. Our goal is to change this on Saturday.”
The Knights' top female runners last Saturday were freshman Gnister Grant (fourth in 18:36.0), freshman Ellia Hayes (18th in 19:20.0), sophomore Maisie Eldridge (20th in 19:22.1), sophomore Katelyn Morrison (41st in 19:57.0) and sophomore Halle Miller (45th in 20:06.7). Northview is ranked ninth in the state.
Northview's top male runners last Saturday were junior Stuart Bennett (26th in 16:26.1), senior Corbin Butts (30th in 16:30.8), freshman Jcim Grant (42nd in 16:41.7), senior Carter Mullenix (56th in 16:55.9) and freshman Douglas Dillman (70th in 17:05.5). The Knights are ranked 18th in the state.
Other top-10 girls squads slated to compete in the state finals are No. 1 Fort Wayne Carroll, No. 2 Carmel, No. 3 Columbus North, No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern, No. 5 Franklin Central, No. 6 Zionsville, No. 7 Chesterton, No. 8 Floyd Central and No. 10 Indianapolis North Central.
Other top-10 boys squads scheduled to run are No. 1 Columbus North, No. 2 Indianapolis Brebeuf, No. 3 Carmel, No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern, No. 5 Noblesville, No. 6 Center Grove, No. 7 Fishers, No. 8 Fort Wayne Concordia, No. 9 Floyd Central and No. 10 Guerin Catholic.
These rankings were compiled by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
