The Indiana High School Athletic Association has approved a mercy rule for boys and girls basketball beginning this season.
A running clock will begin in the second half of any game in which one team has a lead of 35 points or more and will continue until the end of the game. The clock will only be stopped in the following instances: a referee's timeout for an injured player, a charged team timeout, at the intermission between the third and fourth quarters, anytime a foul is called that will result in free throws, and any other time officials determine it is necessary for safety reasons.
The rule will be in effect for all levels of basketball including the state tournament, with the exception of the state finals games.
The IHSAA, in its recent quarterly meeting, also announced tournament sites and sectional assignments for boys and girls basketball.
The only sectional assignment that has changed in the Wabash Valley involves Linton's girls, who will move to Class 3A as a result of the success factor and will join Sullivan in a sectional at Washington.
Girls sectional sites involving Wabash Valley teams are Brownsburg (4A), Northview (3A), Washington (3A), Southmont (2A), Attica (A) and Clay City (A). Girls regionals will be played at Decatur Central (4A), Greencastle (3A), Charlestown (3A), Southmont (2A), Wes-Del (A) and Southwestern (Shelby) (A). Girls semistate sites are LaPorte, Logansport, Jasper and Jeffersonville.
Terre Haute North will host a boys sectional in Class 4A, while other sectionals will be at Edgewood (3A), Princeton (3A), South Putnam (2A), North Knox (2A), Attica (A) and White River Valley (A). Regional sites are Southport (4A), Greencastle (3A), Washington (3A), Greenfield-Central (2A), Southridge (2A), Frankfort (A) and Martinsville (A). Boys semistate sites are Lafayette Jeff, Elkhart, Washington and Seymour.
