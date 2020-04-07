IHSAA announcement puts ADs in different kind of limbo

A little over a week ago, the five athletic directors from the Wabash Valley's Big Four schools were still trying to figure out a way to have an abbreviated season of high school spring sports.
With those hopes officially dashed by the Indiana High School Athletic Association on Thursday, now the focus is primarily toward the future.
"I'm an optimist . . . very hopeful," said Terre Haute North's Kris Painter when asked what she was working on. "You always have fall sports contracts to work on, hire officials . . . and when you get the fall done, you move into winter. And when you get winter done, you move into spring . . . I hope we can do things [as teams] in the summer."
"You've still got the normal stuff [to work on] that you do continuously," Northview boys athletic director Scott Buell agreed.
"I'm working from home, canceling all the spring sports," said West Vigo's Kenny Pearson. "I'm already working with next year's schedule, making sure we have officials lined up, and started emailing [other] ADs about what's coming up. A lot of us [athletic directors] don't have fax machines at home, so getting contracts back and forth is a little harder."
Also harder, Pearson mentioned, are other duties that happened in the spring.
"Our school [athletic] physicals were scheduled May 13," he pointed out, "so when can we have those? There are applications for athletic scholarships that will be due soon. We had two winter sports that hadn't had their [postseason] banquets yet. And we're working on awards [for those sports and for spring sports]."
"I feel horrible for our seniors," said Terre Haute South's Ed Jarvis. "Jason Swarens was going to have a chance to win another state championship [in track and field], our tennis team had a chance to go far . . . I'm talking with all our coaches, telling them they've got to stay positive, reach out and check on all their kids."
"I'm helping our coaches, giving them a reason to stay in touch with the students to keep them engaged," said Bethany Jones, who directs girls sports at Northview. "It's easy to get down."
All four schools are trying to find ways to recognize athletes. Jarvis has turned to social media for a lot of South's awards — some of them in a talk-show format with him and his fifth-grade son Micah — that are being released one at a time (and probably being seen by more people than would have noticed them otherwise). North and Northview awards are also being noticed in that format.
There's already a fear that fall sports — and perhaps others — will be adversely affected because athletes are without access to school facilities.
"As a former coach, I'm looking at what it would look like if there's no summer [for team workouts and conditioning]," Painter said, "although I guess the playing field would be even, so to speak."
"I worry about the fall [from a sports standpoint]," Jarvis said. "I can see kids coming in out of shape and not prepared."
"We have to keep the kids engaged and self-motivated," Buell added. "Safety and health has to come first, but maybe there will be a time when the athletes can get together in smaller groups before we can congregate all together."
"[The athletes] have to find their own versions of working out," said Pearson. "Our strength and conditioning coach [Ben Whitman] is trying to develop daily programs [for the athletes to follow]."
What will the summer look like? And who will decide what's permissable in the months when school is not in session?
"That's one of the questions we have and don't have an answer for," Jarvis said. "And when you look at things like spring travel soccer, or AAU baseball? It could be rough for certain kids."
"We plan to get back out there [this summer], but if we can't, we'll adjust again," said Buell.
"We haven't heard anything about summer right now. We're just day to day," said Jones.
"We can only go by what [VCSC superintendent] Dr. [Robert] Haworth and the state tells us," Pearson concluded. "We're planning to [resume activities] on June 1 until we're told not to."
