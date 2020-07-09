Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA’s Phase 4 return-to-play guidelines, according to an email sent Thursday by the IHSA.
The modifications place greater restrictions on coaches and student-athletes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Important changes include limiting physical contact and an increased usage of masks. The former restricts schools from conducting contests against other schools in most sports, including seven-on-seven in football.
The IHSA is working with the IDPH to update the guidelines and will send them to its membership, the media and post on the web as soon as they are approved.
The Tribune-Star is awaiting responses from coaches and athletic directors in nearby counties affected by the changes.
