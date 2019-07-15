When Colten Panaranto walked off the mound late Friday night, after saving his second game of the evening and preserving a franchise-record 10th straight Prospect League baseball victory for the Terre Haute Rex, he took with him a unique set of statistics.
He had appeared in 15 games this summer and recorded seven wins — no other Rex pitcher had more than two at that point, by the way — while suffering one loss and recording seven saves.
Seven plus one plus seven adds up to 15. That means Panaranto had gotten the decisive outs or allowed the decisive run every time he’d been on the mound.
And, more importantly, the Rex had been successful 93% of those games.
“I like the pressure. It makes me throw better when things are on the line,” Panaranto said recently. “My stuff is better [in those situations] and I throw harder.”
“Our coaching staff is very confident in his abilities,” Rex manager Tyler Wampler added, “and Colten is probably even more confident in himself.”
Confidence is vital for a late-inning reliever, and Panaranto has more than just that.
“His stuff is very good,” Wampler pointed out. “He has the velocity [clocked as high as 95 miles per hour, Panaranto said] and his breaking ball is very sharp. And he has the demeanor and control to be able to control the game.”
Finding the back end of his bullpen is one thing Wampler has tried to do every summer since he’s been manager of the team and Panaranto — joining the Rex right after his 2018 graduation from Roncalli High School — made strides in that respect last summer.
“He was lights out toward the end of the year [and had three wins and two saves in 14 appearances in 2018],” Wampler said, “but we had some veteran guys [and Panaranto didn’t see any action in the Rex’s postseason run to a league championship] . . . I think that put a little chip on his shoulder for this year. He wanted to be our closer.”
Now, after pitching in relief during the spring as a freshman at Michigan State, Panaranto knows his summer role (and is being complemented nicely by a red-hot Jacob Frankel, who saved the Rex’s 11th straight win on Saturday).
“When I came in this summer, Wamp told me [late-inning relief] was my role,” he said. “I just try to get ahead [in the count], especially when we have the lead; cause early contact and use my pitches.”
“It’s good to establish roles,” Wampler said. “I like it when the guy knows when he’s expected to throw.”
Panaranto, who came up through Terre Haute North Little League and played his first two high school seasons at Terre Haute North, still considers himself a hometown member of the Rex.
“The 16 years here is not getting out of my system anytime soon,” he said with a smile, pointing out he can live with his mother during the summer. He was adamant with his coaches at Michigan State, he added, that he return for this season. He’s also the great grandson of the late Til Panaranto, the legendary athletic trainer and Hall of Fame member at Rose-Hulman.
“I love having Wamp and JLu [assistant coach Jeremy Lucas] for coaches,” he said. “Everybody plays free and easy, and I think it shows on the field.”
When the Rex play at Champion City today, they have a chance to make Prospect League history. No league team has ever won 12 in a row, and Panaranto would like nothing better than being on the mound in the ninth inning helping his team establish a new mark.
“We’re coming back [from a slow start this season],” he said. “We’re swinging it really well, and that takes the pressure off our pitching. Our energy level is a lot better too.”
The Rex are back home Wednesday for a 7:05 game against Danville.
