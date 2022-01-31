Todd Woelfle talked about the little things after his Class 4A eighth-ranked Terre Haute North team had lost 61-56 to host Evansville North in nonconference high school basketball Saturday night, and two of those little things — actually the same one twice — helped prevent a possible come-from-behind Patriot win.
The Huskies missed a one-and-one with 9.1 seconds left while holding a 58-56 lead, but the shooter — Mason Wicks — had the rebound bounce back to him.
Wicks hit the front end of the one-and-one this time but missed the second, only to have Ryan Caddell wrap up his exceptional game by getting this offensive rebound and hitting two clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining.
"[Caddell] beat us with a 3 at the buzzer when he was a freshman," Woelfle recalled. "He beat us at the buzzer last year at our place and he had 25 [points] tonight. I'm glad he's graduating."
Caddell's output was just part of what Woelfle called, "Our poorest defensive effort of the year . . . [the Huskies] got whatever they wanted tonight."
Neither team scored for almost three minutes at the start of the game, but the Patriots had built a 10-6 lead when Alex Ross hit a 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the first quarter. Then the home team went on a 17-5 run and led 23-15 midway through the second period.
The Patriots' best offensive stretch produced an 11-0 run — four points each by Colin Frank and Mark Hankins and a 3-pointer by Isaac Ross — and a trade of 3-pointers left the visitors ahead 29-26 at halftime.
Terre Haute North's biggest lead came at 34-28 early in the third quarter after a Hankins 3-pointer, but then the Huskies rallied again and it took a basket by Hankins to tie the score 43-43 at the end of the third quarter.
Evansville North then got the first two baskets of the fourth quarter and led the rest of the way. Two of the biggest plays down the stretch were Caddell, standing with a defender in his face, rising up for a 3-pointer and a 54-49 lead, and Aidan Blackford, trapped near midcourt, finding Matthew Bunnell alone in the corner which turned into a basket and a 56-53 lead instead of the Patriots getting the ball with a chance to take the lead.
Cameron Gehlhausen complemented Caddell with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the home team, while Hankins and Frank had 16 points each — and Frank also had six assists from his post position — for the Patriots. Isaac Ross scored nine and Bryce Maxwell, seeing more action with Bryson Carpenter out with injury, hit four crucial free throws in the fourth quarter.
"Offensively we did some good things," Woelle said, "but we didn't take care of the little things: missed checkouts at the free throw line, missed layups, missed opportunities, things we've done all year, which is how we got a frustrating result.
"We just didn't handle our business, but we'll be better by next Saturday [an afternoon game at Martinsville]."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (56) — Hankins 5-11 5-6 16, A.Ross 2-5 0-0 5, Frank 5-9 6-6 16, Owens 1-1 0-0 3, Sturm 1-3 1-1 3, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Maxwell 0-0 4-4 4, I.Ross 3-6 0-0 9, Wayt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-36 FG, 16-17 FT, 56 TP.
EVANSVILLE NORTH (61) — Cam.Gehlhausen 6-14 3-4 17, Blackford 4-6 0-0 8, Wicks 0-2 3-5 3, Caddell 9-13 4-4 25, Bunnell 2-4 0-0 5, Cay.Gehlhausen 1-3 0-0 3, McMurray 0-0 0-0 0, Huebner 0-1 0-0 0, Hailey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 FG, 10-13 FT, 61 TP.
TH North=12=17=14=13=—=56
Evansville North=15=11=17=18=—=61
3-point shooting — THN 6-17 (I.Ross 3-5, Owens 1-1, A.Ross 1-4, Hankins 1-6, Sturm 0-1), EN 7-16 (Caddell 3-7, Cam.Gehlhausen 2-4, Cay.Gehlhausen 1-2, Bunnell 1-3). Total fouls — THN 13, EN 15. Fouled out — Owens. Turnovers — THN 6, EN 6. Rebounds — THN 18 (Hankins 4, Frank 3, Owens 2, Sturm 2, A.Ross, Scott, Maxwell, I.Ross, Team 3), EN 26 (Cam.Gehlhausen 8). Assists — THN 16 (Frank 6, Hankins 3, A.Ross 2, Maxwell 2, Owens, Sturm, I.Ross), EN 9 (Cam.Gehlhausen 3, Blackford 3). Steals — THN 2 (Frank, Maxwell), EN 5 (Bunnell 2). Blocks — THN 2 (Frank 2), EN 2 (Cam.Gehlhausen, Wicks).
JV — Terre Haute North 69 (Jayden Moore 23, Kavish Reddy 16, Jack Halls 12, Sam Glotzbach 10), Evansville North 44 (Peyton Mixon 22).
Next — Terre Haute North (16-2) plays next Saturday at Martinsville. Evansville North (8-8) hosts North Posey on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.