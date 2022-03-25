HS TRACK PREVIEW: State qualifiers lead Valley teams

High school track and field should be in full swing next week, although several Northview athletes will be competing in Bloomington this weekend in the unofficial indoor state championship meet.
Terre Haute South's Courtney Jones has arguably been the Wabash Valley's most consistent standout the past three seasons and is one of several athletes from Vigo County hoping to return to the state finals again. Northview's Gnister Grant, like Jones, could be on her way to four state championship appearances of her own.
Another possibility as a four-time state finalist is Linton sprinter Sophie Hale, while Linton's Drew Smith and Sullivan's William Newby are hoping to get back to the state in throws and sprints respectively.
Here are some names provided by the coaches from Northview and the Vigo County schools.
• Northview girls —The longer the race, the better the Knights figure to be as a group led by Gnister Grant, Ellia Hayes, Halle Miller, Brooklyn Eldridge, Katie Morrison, Micah Peals, Maisie Eldridge and Kaleigh Alexander, Delaney Trout and Jaiden Lutes can fill a lot of spots.
Rylie Vitz could be the best of the Knights' sprint group, while returnees from last year may include Emma Dickison in jumps, Sophie Stallcop in hurdles and Varzidy Batchelor and Audri Spencer in throws.
• Northview boys — Distance events will also be strong for Northview boys, coach Mark Raetz said, with seniors Stuart Bennett and Nolan White and sophomore Jcim Grant leading the way.
Junior Cain Garrison returns after a strong sophomore season in hurdles and seniors Josh Wright and Zach Ferris return in sprints.
Dillon White is a four-year pole vaulter while the throwers group includes senior Colton McKee in discus and newcomers Nathan Eickmeier, a sophomore, and Brandon Brewer, a freshman, helping in shot put.
"Our goal is the same as always — win the WIC," Raetz said. "After that, hopefully we can advance as many athletes as we possibly can to the regional and state finals."
• Terre Haute North girls — Coach Jennifer Russell is guiding a young team, with sophomores Cali Wuestefeld and Caroline Gauer able to provide leadership in several events.
"I can pretty much count on them in any event on any given day to score for us," Russell said of that pair.
Natalie Hutts is a returning senior in the middle distances, and Brooklyn Deck leads a group of improving sprinters.
• Terre Haute North boys — Coach Aaron Gadberry pointed out that a lot of senior leadership was lost after last week, but state qualifiers return in Dylan Zeck (distance races) and Jaden Wayt (sprints).
Two more keys to last season's sectional championship were Damon Sturm and Jesiah Richardson.
"We are very young and will have to fill a lot of holes from last year's team," Gadberry said, "but it will be an exciting year for us."
• Terre Haute South girls — Jones can score in a number of events, particularly the 300 hurdles and the 4x100 relay that also includes Kylee McGuirk, Meka James and Reagan Ealy that is threatening the school record in that event.
Sprints could be especially strong for the Braves when Trinity Miranda, Adrian Rubin, Grace Krawiec, Shalane Blakey, Te'Rah Cooley, Margo Mallory and Courtney Powell are added to those previous four. Ealy and Lilly Merk lead the high jumpers and Abby Clark returns in pole vault.
Middle and long distances will be handled by a group that includes Madison Beaumont, Demme Hancewicz, Isabel Miklozek, Ava Rose, Kaitlyn Strcker and Kaya Tanner.
"A good mix of talent is what it takes to be successful when it comes to team score at a sectional meet," coach Josh Smith said, "and this 50-person roster definitely has that."
• Terre Haute South boys — Coach Jon Lee said his team has "a lot of uncertainties" but will be led by a strong senior group.
Donnie Smock and Tyler Marley return in throws, Johnavon Rich in long jump and possibly sprints and Matt Gambill and Eric Haworth in distance events.
Other distance runners include Tate Alcorn, Mason Cranford and Ethan Aidoo, while Jacob Jackson hopes to continue his progress as a sprinter, as does Jace Hill in hurdles.
"We are excited to have a good group of newcomers," Jon Lee added, which includes upperclassmen Nas McNeal and Xsa'Zion Rowe in jumps and sprints and Bronson Horn in hurdles.
• West Vigo girls — The Vikings are led by the four girls who qualified for the state finals in the 4x400: senior Corynn DeGroote, also a state qualifier in the 400; senior Maci Easton; sophomore Dusty Welker; and sophomore Kyarra DeGroote.
Other sophomore returnees are Gwen Garman and Cassie Roush in distance events; Chloe VanGilder in throws; and pole vaulters Masyn Fisk and Hailey Hillhouse. Junior vaulter Madelyn Ballinger was a regional qualifier.
Newcomers are LaNiceon Holman in sprints and hurdles, Eleanor Loomis and Caylie Roush in pole vault and Jaidyn Schoffstall inthrows.
"We are looking to improve on last year's strong showing at sectionals and WIC and returning to the state with more individuals along with the relay," coach Mellissa Weir said.
• West Vigo boys — "I am very optimistic about this season," said Bill Petscher, the dean of Wabash Valley track coaches in his 42nd season with the Vikings. "We have several experienced kids and a young bunch coming in that are working hard with great attitudes."
Eli Roach was a state qualfier in sprints, while other returnees include Josh Cadrter, Kaden Whitaker and Preston Montgomery in throws; Griffin Akers and Jordan Krause in pole vault; and WIC champion Will Thomas in hurdles.
Carter Hemrich returns to the longer sprint races and will be complemented by newcomers Tyree Cuffle and Jaxson Kyrouac, and regional qualifier Bryce Stateler leads a distance group that also includes Bryland Pape and Kyler Sullivan.
"I believe as a team we will continue to improve through the season, and by conference and sectional time we will have a contender," Petscher concluded.
