The boys and girls swimming season already has started for many high schools, but the biggest splashes are yet to come.
Here’s how the three Vigo County schools appear to stack up:
BOYS
• Terre Haute South — First-year coach Cristina Elliott says she is “enthused for the upcoming opportunities” for the Braves.
“We have a small and young group of boys,” she explained. “Our sophomores make up half of our roster. A good handful of the boys are products of the Torpedoes club program and we have a gifted bunch of newcomers as well.”
Elliott summed up South’s lone senior Fletcher Cook (backstroke and freestyle), as “the heart of our boys team because of how he has fostered a positive team culture throughout his swimming career.”
She also described senior diver Grady Magill as “a talented contributor on the springboard who also does a great job of embracing the team.”
Junior swimmers include Adam Andres (sprint freestyle), Paul Hegna (backstroke, butterfly and sprint free) and Parker Smith (sprint free and back).
Sophomores Adham Atwa (distance free and breaststroke), Jon Bradbury (free and breast), Ike Hults (diver), Dilroop Kang (back, fly, and free), and Gurshaan Kang (fly and individual medley) also were top finishers last year, while Aidan Truby and Neo Uypuanco are breaststroke and freestyle specialists who round out the returning sophomore class. In addition, sophomores Jonathon Stadler and Vian Tran are swimming for the first time this season and Elliott insists “they are already demonstrating that they are great additions to the program.”
“The freshmen boys are an exciting powerhouse, consisting of Aidan Cox [fly and free], Andrew Larsen [back and free], Chase Meadors [breast and free] and Ceazar Uypuanco [breast and free],” she added.
“Our freshmen are unique in the sense that they all swam as Torpedoes and they are primed to make a positive impact for South.”
The Braves placed ninth in the 11-team sectional at Plainfield last season.
• Terre Haute North — Veteran coach Mike Williams, who also guides the North girls, also is looking forward to his team making some noise this season. His squad finished second behind host Plainfield (414-402) in the sectional last season.
On Nov. 26, the Patriots did lose a home meet to Brownsburg 123-54. They also competed Thursday evening against South Vermillion, but results were not available as of this writing.
“They swam well for the first meet [last week],” Williams said of his boys. “Brownsburg’s a super tough team with a lot of depth.”
Leading North to what Williams hopes will be future victories is junior Tyler Sommer (freestyle). Sommer already set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle during the Brownsburg meet.
“I think he’s going to be one of the fastest kids at the sectional meet this season,” Williams predicted.
Other key contributors should be seniors George West (individual medley and butterfly) and Andre’ Ponsot (butterfly) along with some junior and sophomore hopefuls.
“I think that we can be right back where we were at last year,” Williams assessed. “We’re certainly going to be top three, maybe even top two. We don’t have quite as much depth as we had last year. ... But we’re still very, very strong and we still have very some fast boys.”
North will join forces with Terre Haute South on Saturday afternoon to go against a combined Bloomington North/Bloomington South squad in the Sister Cities Quad on Saturday afternoon at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
• West Vigo — In his fourth season in charge of the boys, Ian Loomis is counting on an enthusiastic group of returnees to make this season enjoyable.
They include juniors Elijah Bahr (sprint freestyles), Dylan Lemon (sprint freestyles and 100 breaststroke), Dominic Bennett (500 and 200 freestyles) and Jimmy Singleton (500 and 200 freestyles).
“We want to improve our depth and our stroke technique ... and keep trying to drop times,” Loomis said. “We’re hoping we still have a few stragglers who are just late showing up for the team.”
The Vikings, who placed 11th in the Plainfield Sectional last season, opened their 2019-20 season Thursday at Cascade. Results were not available before the Tribune-Star’s news deadline.
GIRLS
• Terre Haute South — Emily Marrs is probably smiling a lot these days.
Even though she lost standout Apsara Sakbun — now at Ball State University — to graduation since last season, she still has Apsara’s younger sister on her roster.
Sophomore Haley Sakbun placed 12th in the 200 freestyle and 13th in the 500 freestyle along with helping the Braves’ 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay squads qualify for the IHSAA state finals last season.
“Haley will probably have a freestyle focus again like she did last year,” Marrs told the Tribune-Star. “Her specialties seem to be the 200 and 500 free. ... She has some pretty big goals for her 500 freestyle times this year.”
Senior Lauren Kirchner, part of both of South’s state-finalist relay teams a year ago, has committed to attend Butler in the fall for swimming. Kirchner’s specialties are the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Other seniors returning are Sydney Denny (freestyle) and Breanna Smith (200 IM and 100 fly), plus there are juniors Macey Mong and Lily Cheesman and sophomores Maria Hilyer and Charissa Chow.
South finished fourth as a team in the Terre Haute Sectional last season. The Braves opened their 2019-20 season Wednesday with a 99-84 triumph over Greencastle at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
• Terre Haute North — Williams mentioned that the Patriots’ girls finished third in the first sectional to ever take place in the Vigo County Aquatic Center back in January. Only Plainfield and Avon registered more points.
Seniors Hayden Mattick (breaststroke and IM), Alia Sarris (a longtime homeschooler competing in high school swimming for the first time and specializing in the IM and butterfly) and Lizzie Wright (breaststroke) are expected to lead the team.
“We’re still pretty solid,” Williams noted. “We’re gonna end up probably with a top-four finish in the sectional. I don’t know if we can break into the top three, but we’re certainly going to give it a shot. We have a lot of depth on the girls team, but I’m still searching for four girls who want to sprint.”
The Patriots did lose a home meet to Brownsburg 132-53 on Nov. 26 and had another one Thursday evening against South Vermillion.
Like the North boys, its girls will join forces with Terre Haute South on Saturday afternoon to go against a combined Bloomington North/Bloomington South squad in the Sister Cities Quad on Saturday afternoon at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
• West Vigo — In his second season in charge of the girls, Loomis faces some of the same challenges that he does with the Vikings’ boys team.
Sophomore Hailey Kane (500 and 200 free), senior Catie Martin (pretty much all events), senior Julianne Carson (sprints) and senior Sydney “Skynet” Hawkins (50 and 100 free) are among those trying to keep the Vikings competitive.
“We’ve really increased our numbers dramatically over the past two years, which I’ve been thrilled with,” Loomis mentioned. “We’re getting that good foundation in place. With those numbers, we can start scoring more points, dropping times and being more competitive in our [Western Indiana] conference.”
The Vikings placed 11th in the Terre Haute Sectional last season. They also opened their 2019-20 campaign on the road Thursday against Cascade.
