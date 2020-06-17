If you played sports at South Vermillion in the 1980s or 1990s and returned decades later for a homecoming or to watch one of your children play, there’s a good chance you’ll see some familiar faces.
Maybe with slightly grayer or whiter hair, however.
Tim Terry, a 1973 Clinton High School graduate and the South Vermillion athletic director since 2014, has a long history of coaching baseball (1982-current, 38 seasons) and girls basketball (1980-2014, 34 seasons) at the high school. His greatest successes have been in baseball, where he’s guided the Wildcats to 13 sectional championships, 11 conference titles, 10 seasons with at least 20 wins and a regional crown in 2019.
Regarding baseball, the Clinton/South Vermillion program (which transitioned in 1977) has had only two head coaches since 1968 — Don Shearer and Terry.
“All of it [coaching baseball] has been fun,” the 65-year-old Terry told the Tribune-Star. “But getting to the [Class 2A] semistate in 2019, that was one of the best times. The year before [2018], we had lost by a run [7-6 to Indianapolis Scecina in the regional championship game].”
South Vermillion ended up 28-4 in 2018 and 25-7 in 2019, so his coaching skills don’t seem to be diminishing. During the past decade, he’s also had the pleasure of coaching his sons T.J., Canton and Cooper. The latter two were named to the Indiana All-State teams in 2017 and 2019 respectively, while other Wildcats (Jordan Branz first team in 2015 and Kaden Lawson first team in 2013) also accomplished that feat.
In addition, T.J. has helped his father as an assistant coach at South Vermillion.
As for girls basketball, when Tim Terry got the AD job, he felt as if he needed to give up one of his coaching positions to do everything else justice. Terry’s Wildcats captured Wabash River Conference (WRC) crowns in 1983 and 1988 and they emerged out of sectionals as champions in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1993.
Asked how much longer he plans to coach baseball, Terry pointed out that his youngest son — Easton — will be a sophomore at South Vermillion in 2020-21. So Terry would like to see him through high school.
After that? It’ll depend on how he feels ... and if everyone survives this super-weird 2020.
“I still enjoy being out there,” Terry emphasized. “I’ve had some really good kids to coach too.”:
Meanwhile, 65-year-old Ron Stateler has been the Wildcats’ head coach for wrestling since the 1992-93 season. Before that, he was an assistant to previous head coaches Tom Solomon and Scott Watson for several seasons.
Also a 1973 Clinton High School graduate, Stateler wrestled for four seasons before attending Eureka College and Indiana State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
In addition to his new coaching duties, 1992 also was a year that Stateler became chief probation officer at the Vermillion County Courthouse. He’s still a substitute teacher.
Some of Stateler’s favorite memories from South Vermillion wrestling are being able to coach his next two generations of boys from his family and help a few others qualify for the IHSAA state finals.
Overall, he’s amassed 408 match victories. His wrestling Wildcats set a school record for single-season wins in 2008-09 when they finished 28-1. He’s had four WRC team championships and one Western Indiana Conference team title (2008-09).
“The kids are my salvation,” Stateler said this week, referring to a typical day of working with criminals at his other job. “I could be having a pretty bad day ... and then I get around these kids and they’re like sponges [wanting to learn]. They listen and they perform very well.”
Stateler estimates that he may coach four or five more seasons, although if he chooses to guide his youngest grandson all the way through high school, he’ll be in his early 70s.
Time will tell.
