Growing up with an older brother and a set of cousins who were all boys turned out to be a good thing, Kaydie Grooms indicated this week.
"I was naturally drawn to the sports scene [as a result]," said Grooms, who has been named Marshall High School's Most Memorable Female Athlete.
And, she added, "I'm very competitive."
Grooms is Marshall's all-time leading scorer in basketball, even though she wasn't really a shooter.
"She was a very unselfish player," coach Kathy Miller recalled. "The majority of her points came off putbacks and rebounds."
"In junior high, I was our best defender," Grooms remembers. "I'd get steals and that's how I'd score."
She was good enough in three years of volleyball that Marshall coach Mike Farrell tried to persuade her to go to college in that sport. "Everything came easier to her," Farrell said.
And in the spring of her senior year — "to get in shape for college," she said — Grooms was on the Marshall track team.
"She had so much talent she could just walk on the track [and be successful]," Farrell said.
And, by the way, the reason she didn't play four years of volleyball was because she was recovering from a partial amputation of a finger her freshman year. "She's overcome some adversity," Miller said, "but she doesn't let anything stop her. She's a very determined person."
From Marshall she went to the University of Southern Indiana to play basketball, and her name is high on the list of every statistical category. Maybe the most impressive stats are these: second in games played with 119, but the all-time leader in games started — with 119.
"I didn't expect that at all," Grooms said while relating that she'd started all four years at USI. "We had seven seniors [during her freshman year, 2014-2015]."
Two final things about USI: Grooms was an all-conference player twice but an academic all-conference player all four years — "Good student, good person, good teammate," Miller said — and the girl who had been scoring on steals and rebounds "lived behind the 3-point line [at USI]," Grooms said.
That continuing evolution as an athlete begin when she started playing T-ball "until they made me switch to softball," Grooms said this week. "My mom thinks it's because I was getting better than the boys."
Softball became travel softball, and then "in junior high I turned to basketball," Grooms said. Sometime in that era some Marshall parents formed a girls team that played at the Terre Haute Boys Club (now the Boys & Girls Club) and "that's the reason we were good in high school," she added.
Missing fingertip and all, Grooms played "JV and a little varsity" as a freshman at Marshall. "Then our program kind of took off." That might be an understatement.
In Grooms' last three seasons with the Lions, Marshall won 75 games. The Lions weren't the only girls basketball powerhouse in the area, which kept them from getting past sectional play, but they swept the Little Illini Conference all three years.
"We had a good nucleus of kids, and [Grooms] had a good class in front of her," Miller said. "That was a lot of fun . . . she was a great person to have on your team — a hard worker who made other people around her better."
Grooms now teaches elementary physical education at Oblong, and was the Panthers varsity coach this past winter. College recruiters might want to be heading that way in a few years, because Grooms and her fiance — former Oblong superstar Anthony Johnson, who played at Eastern Illinois — have a 17-month-old son.
If her son becomes an athlete — maybe the word should be "when" — Grooms will be supportive. She knows what sports have done for her.
"Sports opened every single door, gave me every opportunity I've had," she said, "and taught me so many life lessons.
"I wouldn't be the same person without all those years in the gym."
Grooms' main competition as Marshall's most memorable female was another recent graduate, Cheyenne Thompson. A softball slugger who played at Butler, Thompson is also in the Lions' 1,000-point club in basketball.
