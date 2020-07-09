When Otho Tucker played three seasons of varsity basketball at Paris High School — he spent his freshman year of 1967-68 at Chrisman — he could handle virtually any position.
For example, if the Tigers needed to give the much-shorter Rick Gosnell a rest, Tucker could switch over from his normal wing to fill in at point guard.
A 1971 Paris graduate and high school All-American who later took his hoop skills to the University of Illinois, Tucker — 6 feet, 7 inches tall by the end of his growth spurt — has been named the Tribune-Star’s Best Remembered Male Athlete for that Edgar County school.
Now 67, Tucker earned the nod over the late Bob Owens, a 6-2 center who helped the Tigers win the 1947 state title and one of the few Black basketball team captains of that era, and Josh Virostko, the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball.
Tucker is remembered for his versatility, his scoring ability (averaging about 23 points per game as a senior) and helping the Tigers rack up a 30-1 record in 1970-71.
Now living with his wife Cindy and their three children in Greensboro, Georgia, Tucker expressed gratitude for being remembered so many years after his high school career ended.
“While I was being recruited by colleges [in the early 1970s], I was the tallest guard in the country,” Tucker recalled during a phone interview this week. “Myself and Bobby Wilkerson, who ended up at Indiana [University].
“The thing about that [Paris 1970-71] team was that all of the starters, except ‘Gos,’ were around the same height. We were all 6-6 or 6-7.”
Playing point guard when asked wasn’t difficult for Tucker because he was usually the shortest starter on his basketball teams as a youth.
“When I went into Paris [as a sophomore in the fall of 1968], I was 6-3,” he pointed out. “Then I had a good growth spurt my first year there.”
Tucker’s biggest regret at Paris occurred at the end of his senior season when the previously undefeated Tigers lost to Danville, a team they had beaten handily during the regular season, in the Final Eight.
“Maybe mentally, we weren’t prepared,” he said 49 years later. “Maybe a little bit [overconfident]. ... I don’t know.”
Unlike Larry Bird, who insists he has never watched a tape of Indiana State’s 1979 NCAA championship loss to Michigan State, Tucker possesses a tape of the 1971 Paris loss to Danville and has relieved the emotional pain by watching it.
“We were down 15 [points] at the half and came back to get within two,” Tucker pointed out. “We had several opportunities to tie it or go ahead and we just didn’t get it done. I think we were a significantly better team [than Danville] when we got our act together. We just got our act together a little too late.”
Even before the 30-1 campaign, Tucker had earned the attention of the Fighting Illini as a high school junior.
When Tucker arrived in Champaign in the fall of 1971, he played for Illinois’ freshman team. That was right before the NCAA changed its rules to make freshmen eligible for varsity action.
After that, Tucker became a three-year varsity starter, missing virtually all of the 1973-74 season with an injury that forced the Illini to redshirt him. He averaged 10.2 ppg over his college career.
“At one time, I had the [Illinois] single-season and career assist records,” noted Tucker. “At that [Big Ten Conference] level, your game changes to meet the needs of the team you’re on.”
An interesting note about Tucker’s college career, he had a freshman team head coach and then three different varsity head coaches — the last being Lou Henson — before he graduated in 1976.
“When it comes down to it, you just gotta play hard and play well,” said Tucker, who admitted that learning new terminologies and new plays was difficult with the arrival of each new coach.
In the 1976 NBA Draft, Tucker was selected in the 10th round by the Boston - Celtics, led then by Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White. Hampered by Achilles’ tendon and other injuries, Tucker did not make Boston’s regular-season roster.
Tucker has stayed active over the years, recalling fondly that he could still dunk a basketball at age 50.
“I still enjoy the game and enjoy watching it,” he told the Tribune-Star. “My two sons played college basketball.”
Two of his post-basketball professions have been training race horses and owning his own school consulting company.
“My health is great,” assessed Tucker, who still has family in the Paris area. “I work out regularly. I’m probably in better shape than I was five or six years ago.
“Last year, I got down to my college playing weight for a while.”
According to the University of Illinois’ website, that was 190 pounds.
In regard to being recognized as Paris’ best remembered male athlete, Tucker didn’t mind being told there is no trophy or plaque given to the winner.
“At this point in your life and somebody calls you up to have this conversation, that’s enough,” he said. “I’m just happy some people thought I did a pretty good job while I was there.”
Also worth noting, Tucker was a three-time varsity letter winner in cross country and track at Paris. During his freshman year at Chrisman, he was a top performer in varsity basketball, baseball and track.
So far this summer, previous winners of this Tribune-Star male award have been Casey DeGroote (West Vigo), Dana Scifres (South Vermillion), Michael Allen (Shakamak) and Charley Noble (Sullivan).
