If Charley Noble had grown up in modern times, there would have been a pitch count to limit his use, his hard-throwing left arm would not have been so overworked and perhaps he would have hurled in the major leagues.
Instead he grew up in the 1970s and his mentality was to throw the baseball past the batter as often as he could, which worked very effectively.
Until after he left Sullivan.
Still, for his outstanding contributions to the Sullivan High School baseball team — particularly in 1976 when the 28-4 Golden Arrows finished as state runnerup and he went 14-1 as a junior — and the possibility of “what could have been...,” Noble has been named the Tribune-Star’s Best Remembered Male Athlete from Sullivan.
Also receiving strong consideration were the late Chad Smith, Rance Fosdick and Jay James.
Over the years, Noble has endured four arm/shoulder surgeries — three on his left side and one on his right this past Monday.
“My left side never did get better,” the 61-year-old Noble said during a phone interview this week. “It just wouldn’t take. My tendon kept tearing off the bone.”
• • •
Asked how he was able to pitch so effectively in high school, including one no-hitter as a junior and one no-hitter as a senior, Noble replied: “I was blessed to have a good arm.”
“I was always raised to throw as hard as you can for as long as you can,” he added. “That’s what I did. I threw as hard as I could for as long as I could. ... I remember throwing 120, 130 pitches [per day]. That was like an every-day occurrence for us back then.”
An outfielder when not pitching, Noble was named first-team All-State and a high school All-American as a senior in 1977.
Yes, he still pitched well as a senior (and he batted .457). But the team wasn’t as good because of all the seniors who had graduated from the year before.
The whole time, Noble had battled through an elbow problem, which started from a Little League game in which he was struck with a thrown ball while sliding into home plate.
“After that, that elbow has always been tender,” he noted.
• • •
After graduating from Sullivan in 1977, Noble set his sights on his lifelong goal.
“My dream had always been since Little League to play pro ball,” he said.
Noble first went to Vincennes University, where a Cincinnati Reds scout approached him in the fall.
“He said he would like to see me play against better competition, where they could judge me a little better,” recalled Noble, who would sign a pro contract with the Reds’ organization in December 1977.
He then reported to the Reds’ 1978 spring-training camp in March in Tampa, Fla.
“It was a little intimidating when you get down there,” admitted Noble, who remembers being around “Big Red Machine” stars Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, George Foster and Ken Griffey Sr.
“Minor-league ball was more work than I anticipated, especially for pitchers,” Noble continued. “You did a lot of running. ... It was a big learning process.”
He played for the Billings Mustangs in the Rookie League in the summer of 1978.
“Being my first year [of pro ball] and just out of high school, I think I did well,” Noble assessed. “I was learning new pitches and learning a new [tighter] strike zone.”
But near the end of that season, he heard his left elbow pop while pitching a road game.
“I tried to make one more pitch after that and I didn’t even get it to the plate,” Noble said.
There were no MRIs in 1978, so Noble received two cortisone shots from a huge needle a few days apart after the team returned to Billings, Mont.
Noble went back to Sullivan during the off-season not knowing what his baseball future would be.
“I gradually got better,” he told the Tribune-Star. “It got well enough that I survived [1979] spring training. I went to Greensboro [N.C.] for my second year, this time in A ball. The Reds had a big minor-league system at the time.”
But in June 1979, Noble injured his elbow while throwing a fastball again.
“This time, I did not recover [even after receiving two more cortisone shots],” he acknowledged.
• • •
By this time, Noble had not undergone any surgeries yet. But he did learn, almost unbelievably, that the team trainer he had in Billings in 1978 never submitted the medical report on Noble to the Reds’ organization.
That meant members of the Greensboro coaching and training staff had no previous knowledge of his arm problems until he informed them himself.
“It could have screwed up my career,” Noble says now. “I’m not gonna say that, but it could have. It didn’t help.”
Over the next winter, he said, he did “a lot of rehab” before he and his wife Karen drove to Cincinnati to get checked.
Fast forward to 1980 spring training, Noble needed extra time to be able to pitch somewhat normally.
“I probably got back to 85 percent [of his previous capabilities],” estimated Noble, who had been told his average fastball was clocked at 93 mph prior to his injuries.
He ended up in the High A-ball league in Tampa, where his role was changed to spot starter/long reliever. Then Noble was moved to a Reds’ A team in Cedar Rapids, S.D., where he still threw a one-hitter on one occasion.
But in the winter of 1980-81, Noble received a letter from the Reds’ organization saying he had been granted his unconditional release.
He chose not to pursue trying to sign with another organization.
Noble could see the writing on the wall because of his injury and pain history. The major leagues were no longer in his future.
• • •
Noble already had been working at Pfizer’s in Terre Haute during previous offseasons, so he made that his full-time job after giving up pro baseball in 1981.
He did pitch for the Hulman Stars’ semi-pro team around the Wabash Valley for a few years and in the Terre Haute Men’s Senior Baseball League after that.
Noble finally had the first surgery on his left side in Union Hospital in 1998 when the pain from a rotator-cuff tear became unbearable. He underwent two more left-side surgeries in the mid-2010s.
“[Before the last two surgeries] I couldn’t even hold the newspaper up to read it with my left arm,” Noble said.
Now retired, Noble prefers not to live in the past too much. But he can’t help but remember what a Reds scout told him about 12 years after he last pitched in A ball.
“I ran into my old scout at an ISU [Indiana State University] game,” Noble mentioned. “He was there to watch one of the college players at the time. I went up and said hi to him and he recognized me right off the bat.
“He went, ‘Son, if you had just stayed healthy, you would have made it [to the major leagues].’ That’s all I needed to hear.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.