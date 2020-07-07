It’s safe to say that basketball and volleyball players of Paris (Ill.) High School enjoyed competing in the historic Ernie Eveland Gym, located in the downtown section of the city, over the last few decades.
Named after the most successful coach in school history, its usefulness was becoming limited in the early 2010s, if not earlier. So the community decided that a new school, which included a new gym, was needed.
Construction on the $41 million project began in 2014 and the new school opened in August 2015.
Now Paris athletes can do all sports — except for golf, where Eagle Ridge Course is used — on the same northside campus without needing to travel across the city for home games. It’s located at 14040 E. 1200th Rd.
“We were using facilities like John P. Allen Field, which was across town, for football, track and tennis,” said Creighton Tarr, the high school’s athletic director since the fall of 2013.
“The same with the baseball and softball facilities that were around town. ... So for us to get the upgrade to a new school and new facilities, when it did happen, it was huge.”
What do the Tigers have on campus for their athletic teams now?
For football, a regulation-sized practice field and a game stadium containing a field with an eight-lane track surrounding it. The stadium also has a much more modern and spacious pressbox than what existed at Allen Field.
Inside the gymnasium, there’s obviously a main court for boys and girls basketball games and volleyball matches. But when the crowds are away and more than one team needs to practice, the bleachers can be retracted so that three regulation-sized courts can be used at once.
“As an athletic director, that’s one of the nicest things for me,” Tarr explained. “We can have a boys [basketball] practice on one court, a girls practice on another court and cheerleaders practicing on the third court.
“So instead of a team going mornings or late nights, we’re able to get a lot of practices done all at the same time.”
For volleyball, Paris hosts an annual tournament when two courts can be used at once.
“We were never able to do that before,” Tarr noted.
In addition to the football and track facilities, Paris has separate baseball and softball fields and eight tennis courts outdoors. There’s even a cross country course that starts at the back of the school and runs around Twin Lake.
“A lot of schools in our [Little Illini] conference don’t have eight tennis courts,” Tarr pointed out. “So we host a lot of tournaments now. You can get done so much faster with eight courts.
“In the past, for cross country, we’ve used the golf course. At one point, we were using the Crestwood [Junior High] School. But to now have our own location and practice area has been nice.”
Because of that course, Horizon Health and Paris High School have partnered to host the annual Doc Acklin Invitational cross country meet for junior high and high school runners.
“We work with around 20 different schools that come in,” Tarr said.
“We wouldn’t be able to host something like that without the facility that we have.”
For out-of-towners curious about the status of Ernie Eveland Gym, it’s still where it’s always been and it’s owned by the city.
“We still play some games there,” Tarr mentioned. “We host the North American Lighting boys and girls basketball tournaments to give them a chance to play some games there. ... That gym means a lot to a lot of people.”
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic may wreak havoc on the 2020-21 athletic schedules at Paris and other Illinois/Indiana high schools if the numbers of cases significantly rise. But that’s another story for another time.
