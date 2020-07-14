When 15-year-old sophomore Fay Spetter stepped inside the Terre Haute North main entrance for the first time in the late summer of 1971, he couldn’t believe what a massive, modern high school it was.
“It was very chaotic at first,” recalled Spetter, who came from Woodrow Wilson Junior High School at the time.
“The very first week [of classes], we were still eating lunch at 2 o’clock in the afternoon because the lunch lines were so long. They just didn’t have it down pat yet.”
Also in 1971, school officials would never have believed how much of an impact Spetter would stamp on North athletics, particularly its baseball program, over a five-decade span.
Now 64, Spetter told the Tribune-Star this week how much fun he had as a baseball/football starter and captain in the early 1970s, as a baseball assistant coach to head coaches Bob Doti, the late Mike Kennedy and Shawn Turner from 1992 through 2014 and as a head baseball coach for the final four years of his career until he retired in August 2018.
Beginning with North’s first school year of 1971-72, Spetter played three seasons of varsity baseball as a catcher and two seasons of varsity football (plus a little bit of his sophomore year) as a middle linebacker.
“I did play in the North-South [football] game my sophomore year,” he pointed out.
Back then, Terre Haute sports fans who lived north of Wabash Avenue hoped that old rivals Gerstmeyer and Garfield would combine into a super power at North.
In some ways, they did.
Spetter played on a good baseball team in 1972 (losing 3-0 to Boonville in the semistate championship game), went through a team rebuilding year in 1973 (losing to Brazil in the regional) and started at catcher on the Patriots’ state championship squad in the pre-class year of 1974. In the final game at Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium, coach Don Jennings’ 25-2 squad routed Indianapolis Marshall 12-1.
“We had so much team chemistry,” he said of the ’74 group. “We had played together in the youth leagues all the way up through high school.”
Spetter noted that because of his continued affiliation with North’s baseball program as an adult, he’s been the one quoted most often in newspaper or television stories celebrating the Patriots’ 1974 championship team over the years.
“I was not the only player on that team,” he emphasized with a chuckle. “It was everybody who contributed. ... What made it more important was that we were all good friends. We all hung out together. We all played together.”
Spetter also mentioned a 1974 North baseball superstition: Once the Patriots were in the sectional, players would not allow their teammates to “split” any objects. In other words, they could not walk between two trees, two street signs, two telephone poles, etc...
“We took it all the way to the state finals,” he said.
After graduating from North in 1974, Spetter was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th round of the 1975 Major League Baseball secondary draft. He ended up playing for Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., however.
Indiana State also made a full-ride offer to Spetter, but the Sycamores didn’t have their current stadium (known now as Bob Warn Field). They played home baseball games at Valle Field, which did not appeal to young Spetter.
After a change of heart, Spetter transferred to ISU and hoped to play as a walk-on for the first spring season of Warn coaching the Sycamores — 1976. But Spetter said Warn wasn’t familiar with him because Warn wasn’t from the Wabash Valley and Warn had already recruited other catchers.
Spetter made the team as a back-up right fielder in the fall. He only played in the fall and left the squad before the spring season. But at least he continued his relationship with his current wife — Cathy — around that time.
With his playing career over, Spetter coached youth baseball until Doti called him about returning to North as an assistant in 1992. Spetter initially served as bench coach and first-base coach (occasionally) for Doti.
Fast forward to 2014: Turner’s Patriots — including Spetter as a veteran assistant by then — found themselves in the Class 4A state title contest at Indianapolis’ Victory Field. They lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Noblesville and finished 25-8 in what turned out to be Turner’s final game as North’s head coach.
“We had the bases loaded three times [and scored only once],” Spetter reflected.
During the off-season, Turner surprised Valley sports fans by taking a baseball job out of the area. That left North with an unexpected need for a head coach, so then-athletic director Shane Abrell contacted Spetter to offer him the position.
“I knew what [talent] we had coming up,” Spetter said about why he accepted Abrell’s offer.
So at age 58, Spetter finally became a high school head coach for the first time.
He didn’t do too badly, considering North returned to the Class 4A state championship game at Victory Field in his first season at the helm. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they dropped a 3-2 decision to Penn and ended up 21-12.
“I only had two starters who were on the ’14 [North] team,” Spetter noted. “I had seven new starters on that [2015] team.
“But when you’ve got a T.J. Collett [then a junior], who just worked his butt off every day, the other kids wanted to play at that level.”
There were no more state championship appearances for Spetter, who announced after the 2018 season that he was done coaching.
“It was just the right time,” he explained. “It was time to turn the page.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.