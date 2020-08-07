The Little Illini Conference has had two iterations. The original LIC was formed in 1970, but only lasted to 1983. The current conference was reformed in 1996.
Through it all, there are two members that have been there from the beginning to now – Casey and Marshall.
These two ancient Clark County rivals have gone toe-to-toe in many sports and it’s hard to say which one has held more sway.
One thing that can be said is that both can boast of plenty of success and that Marshall often finds itself near the top of the LIC in all sports – even in the recently-expanded LIC that features much-larger schools than the previous iteration featured.
The one thing you think about with Marshall is that the Lions rarely put a bad team on the field or court.
The Lions are, at the very least, competitive in all sports, and are often favored in many of their contests across multiple sports.
Marshall itself is a prosperous community that takes pride in its Lions and that’s the first hurdle that has to be cleared to ensure consistent success.
“The community family is truly what supports us. It isn’t one individual or one family,” Marshall girls basketball coach Kathy Miller said.
Miller, who has coached the Lions since 1988, also pointed to stability at the school. In addition to Miller, Marshall has had several coaches in the last decade who served for more than a decade.
Baseball had Chris Kessler, boys basketball had Tom Brannan (now at Casey), football had Todd Evers, track and field had Kevin Keown, now the athletic director.
“We have had stable leadership and everyone from teachers, to coaches, to parents and players support each other and are willing to help each other out,” Miller said. “It is a great school and community to raise a family and families support athletics and school activities.”
IHSA records on Marshall aren’t complete, but football is the sport that’s been best archived. The Lions had their first undefeated season in 1929 and had another in 1958 in the years before the IHSA had a playoff system.
Marshall qualified for the IHSA playoffs in 1975 and have been relatively consistent participants ever since. From 2000-12, Marshall qualified every season.
In the playoff era, Marshall has had five seasons where it won 10 or more games, with undefeated regular seasons in 1979, 1985, 2002 and 2011.
Boys basketball may have given Marshall its greatest moment in 2009 when it 32-1 and finished third in the IHSA Class 2A state tournament. Twins Logan and Lucas Eitel were the leaders of that powerhouse Lions team.
A year earlier, those same Lions delivered a haymaker to Terre Haute North in the Wabash Valley Classic title game, winning by 16 points.
However, the 2008-10 period, in which Marshall went 76-12, wasn’t the only period of boys basketball success.
The 1973 team, coached by Carroll Bennett, went 26-3 and advanced to a super-sectional when the IHSA was still just a two-class system. The 24-7 mark Marshall compiled in 2020 under John Webber was the best since the state tournament salad days 11 years prior.
In the 2010s, girls basketball has shone brightest. Marshall went 75-4 from 2012-14 and the Lions have not won fewer than 16 games since 2010.
Miller is the winningest coach in Marshall history in any sport. She is 503-307 since 1988 and the Lions have been contenders in the LIC even as Marshall has gone from being one of the largest schools to middle-of-the-pack in enrollment.
So if you’re looking at the LIC standings? Expect Marshall to be near the top. What’s the secret?
“Cohesiveness,” Miller said. “With the help of a strong administration, the coaches support each other’s programs and the parent and community support help to make Marshall successful."
