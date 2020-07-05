Rick Gosnell was amazed, maybe even insulted.
Someone had asked the 1971 Paris High School graduate if he'd played on the school's best team ever, and he couldn't issue a denial fast enough.
After all, the 1971 Tigers only finished 30-1.
"Our team was pretty good," Gosnell — a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Central Missouri Hall of Fame — finally conceded. "But we've had teams that won state championships."
That the Tigers have. Four times they were state champions in cross country, and in boys basketball they reached the state championship game three times in six seasons: losing the title game in 1942, after going 39-0, and winning the final game in 1943 and 1947.
From the 1937-38 season through the 1950-51 campaign, in fact, a pretty strong case could be made that Paris was the best high school basketball program in Illinois, with a 14-season record of 442-61. That's an average of 31.6 wins per season.
Neighboring communities weren't fond of Paris at that time; at one point, the Tigers beat rival Charleston 40 times in 41 meetings, for example.
There's a common denominator through most of that success too. For those seasons the coach of the Tigers was Ernie Eveland, for whom the downtown gym that the Tigers still occasionally play in is named.
Eveland coached cross country too, by the way: the championship teams from 1946 through 1949, the first four in Illinois history, and a runner-up finish in 1950.
The 1942 Tigers — starters Warren Collier, Dick Foley, Dave Humerickhouse, Nate Middleton and Max Norman — were a team that should have won the state, Eveland would say later. Middleton was the first Black player to appear in the state finals and fouled out in the fourth quarter as the Tigers failed to protect a 13-point lead against Centralia and the legendary Dike Eddleman. (You can still find people in Paris who wonder if Middleton's foul trouble was more than a coincidence.)
Humerickhouse and Norman were back the next season and were joined by Bobbie Cochran, Del Glover and Gordie Taylor for the championship. And four years after that, led by the first Black captain to appear in the state finals — Bob Owens — the Tigers won it again, Owens joined in the lineup by Don Glover, Eli Humerickhouse, Dow Morris, Glen Vietor and John Wilson.
"My dad was completely colorblind and he didn't care what end of town [the players] were from," Linda Shirar — that's Linda Eveland Shirar — told the Tribune-Star recently.
More than a few of those aforementioned players are in the IBCA Hall of Fame themselves, and other were inducted with their teams. Foley played for a Final Four team at Illinois, and Dave Humerickhouse was an All-American at Bradley (Eveland's alma mater) — where at one time four of the five starters had come from Paris.
Shirar, still a Paris resident, remembers Owens carrying her younger brother Duane "Bucky" Eveland on his shoulders when the Tigers took the court for pregame warmups so Bucky could put the ball in the basket. And when coach Eveland passed away in 1987 at the age of 85, Middleton made sure to contact Mary Eveland, the coach's wife, on every Mother's Day after that.
Coach Eveland's policies and success made him revered by some people in Paris, Shirar noted, but not all. Eveland unpopular with "the doctors and bankers" who wondered why their own boys weren't playing, Shirar said, and eventually that griping was at least part of the reason the coach left Paris after the 1958 season.
There are also doctors and bankers who attained that status because they got chances to go to college after playing for her father, Shirar adds.
"He did so much for this town," said Shirar, fully admitting she's not impartial at all. "And it was a family affair. My mother kept the scorebook and also kept a shot chart, which was something unusual back then."
Shirar appears in one picture with the 1943 champions — she was 5 — and Bucky is in a lot of the pictures of the 1947 team.
"He was a winner, and he was very interested in health and fitness," she said, and she and her brother didn't escape the ritual that the team did every morning before school: a spoonful of cod liver oil and an orange. "He let Bucky and I have orange juice," said Shirar, who was not fond of the cod liver oil.
Shirar was a cheerleader for the Tigers in 1955, the last time her father took a team to the Elite Eight (and a loss to Galesburg). That was the last trip there for the Tigers until Gosnell and Otho Tucker led them back in 1971 and an Elite Eight loss to a Danville team the Tigers had beaten during the regular season.
Recent contenders for the honor of the best team from Paris have been the girls basketball team, with Elite Eight appearances in 1995 and 1996 (as the smallest school in the big-school class), a Class A Elite Eight appearance in 2005 and an undefeated regular season just a few months ago; the 2018 football team, undefeated in the regular season (and the smallest team in Class 3A); and maybe the 2020 softball team, which had its eyes on big prizes of its own.
But there were no classes back in the 1940s and Eveland — who took Waterman, which Shirar says is about the size of Chrisman, to the Elite Eight in 1930 — wasn't happy when they eventually got to Illinois.
So apparently the best team is going to have to be one of Eveland's.
"I was too young and I liked them all," Shirar said. "But I asked my dad once and he said the '47 team [which went 40-2] was the best."
