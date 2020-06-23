Most fans who follow Wabash Valley high school baseball are familiar with Shakamak's run of success over the last several decades.
From coaches Jerry Bender to Herschell Allen to Chip Sweet to Matt Fougerousse, back to Sweet again and then to Todd Gambill, the Lakers have brought home 25 sectional titles, 12 regional championships, seven semistate crowns and two Class A state titles (2008 under Fougerousse and 2014 under Sweet in his last season before his second and final retirement).
During the Sweet and Fougerousse tenures, there was one constant besides the head coaches — bus driver Darrell Sluder of Jasonville.
Soon after Sweet — who had been an assistant to Allen for several years — assumed the head-coaching job in 1991, Sluder filled in as the team's bus driver for a few road games.
After enjoying those experiences, Sluder asked to be the squad's regular driver in 1992 and Sweet was agreeable.
"He liked the way I drove," recalled Sluder, who had been a semi driver, coal miner, mechanic and construction worker when he was younger. "I got 'em there and I got 'em back."
Sluder didn't step down as a bus driver until after Sweet's memorable "real retirement" state championship in 2014.
"Darrell and I had a good relationship," Sweet told the Tribune-Star this week. "He was always good with the kids. He enjoyed the kids. He knew that I was a no-nonsense kind of a guy, but he also knew that they were kids.
"There were a few times over the years when he had to get upset with somebody on the bus, but very rarely. He enjoyed driving for us and we did everything we could, especially when we were going through our [state] tournament runs, to include him in the celebrations. He was part of the group. He spent a lot of time with those kids over the years."
Those 22 years of driving provided plenty of fond memories for Sluder, now 80 and a graduate of the old Coalmont High School. For example, Sweet and Fougerousse made sure Sluder always received a team shirt whenever one of their groups accomplished something special.
Perhaps Sluder's fondest moment occurred after the Lakers won a tense regional championship game at Riverton Parke in 2004. They went on to become the state's Class A runner-up that season, which Sweet credits for starting the momentum of his program, which Fougerousse inherited during Sweet's brief first retirement (2007-09).
That victory over the Panthers avenged a season-opening loss on that same field. "They really put it on us," Sweet admitted.
When the rematch occurred, Shakamak trailed late in the game until Jared Utterback belted a go-ahead grand slam off Riverton Parke's ace pitcher and Tyler Rehmel followed with a solo homer.
Afterward, Sluder sat in his usual position as the coaches and players boarded the bus. Sweet said this week that he rarely yelled during a bus trip after a road game.
But Sweet made an exception this time. He said something loudly that showed the players how fired up he was that they overcame that season-opening setback and advanced in the Class A state tournament. That enthusiasm carried over to his players and the trip back to Jasonville became a wild one.
Upon entering the Terre Haute city limits on North Third Street/U.S. 41, several traffic signals awaited Sluder and his bus full of hooting-and-hollering players and coaches.
Sluder beat the first light, the second one ... soon, it became apparent that he might beat every single light on Third Street before exiting Terre Haute in southern Vigo County.
And anyone who's driven a vehicle through Terre Haute knows how difficult that is.
"About three-quarters of the way through [Terre Haute], everyone started chanting "Dar-rell, Dar-rell.'" Sweet reflected.
Sluder said the only yellow light he encountered during that stretch was next to the Vigo County Courthouse, but he stressed that he got through it without endangering anyone's life.
"The rest of them were green," Sluder emphasized. "Some of the boys [now men] still come up to me and say something about that."
Sluder showed a serious side in 2014 when the team was returning from Indianapolis on Interstate-70 after winning the Class A state title in Sweet's last game in charge.
Sluder was alerted about an upcoming traffic accident on I-70, so he shifted to Plan B in Plainfield and took the U.S. 40 route back until they arrived in Brazil. From there, they turned toward Jasonville. Before getting there, however, they were greeted by a fire truck that led them to the high school, where a crowd was waiting to celebrate with them.
Since then, Sweet has stuck to this retirement.
And so has Sluder.
