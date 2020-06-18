The list of girls who were star athletes at South Vermillion High School spans most of the school's 41-year history, with representatives from just about every sport.
Taylor Andrew earned small-college glory pitching for national championship softball teams at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Kylie Wood became the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball and led a soccer team to an unexpected sectional championship. Kylie Helt Gilman was one of the school's first stars in the 1980s. Stephanie Lynn and Julia Costello were outstanding distance runners, Cheri Baratto and Carla Spaulding were renowned swimmers.
A young Wildcat and a former Wildcat deserve mention too. Elizabeth Tindera was the school's best tennis player ever as a freshman in 2019 before moving to a tennis academy in Florida, and Emily Meyer broke swimming records as a freshman a few months ago and may have been just as good in track, had there been a season.
But in casting the school's Most Memorable Female Athlete, a plural form of the noun became necessary because a former athlete who won 10 letters as a Wildcat and a recent graduate who was a four-year star in basketball are forever linked: Kathy Yoho, who was Kathy Padish at South Vermillion, and her daughter Mallory Hawkins.
Kathy won three letters in volleyball, four in basketball (which included a gratifying sectional championship her junior season) and three more in softball (including a sectional title her senior year). When Mallory was young, her mother coached her in softball.
It didn't take.
"I was born with basketball in me," Mallory said. "I had to work at volleyball [in which she won three letters] and softball. But I was going between my legs and behind my back [with a basketball] when I was in third or fourth grade."
And, as they say, game recognizes game.
"I knew," Kathy said when asked about her daughter's prowess. "I knew it was her thing . . . she was spinning the ball on her finger when she was 10."
Mother and daughter no longer play one-on-one. Mallory has gotten too good, her mother indicates.
"I don't know as much as people think I do [about my mother's skills]," Mallory said. "I need to see her play."
"We are two totally different basketball players," Kathy says. "She's a 3-pointer shooter . . . and the moves she has don't even compare to what I had. She can play inside or she can play outside, and she's a 90% free throw shooter. I was probably about 60%.
"I might have been a little quicker," the mother recalls. "[Coach] Tim Terry said I had the quickest first step on the baseline that he'd ever seen."
Kathy thought of one thing the players had in common, however. "If nobody else could get the ball down the court [against pressure defense], we did," she said.
As a junior in 1993, Kathy helped lead the Wildcats past Terre Haute South, past Terre Haute North in overtime and then past Northview for the sectional championship. South Vermillion had entered the tournament with a losing record.
"It was a total team effort," she recalled. "In the final game I was held to four points, probably the lowest I ever scored, but it was a wonderful feeling."
Sometime the following season, Kathy surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career, the first South Vermillion girl to reach that total, and finished with 1,060.
Mallory, who recently signed a national letter of intent to play this coming winter at Roosevelt University in Chicago, passed her mother in scoring sometime during her junior season. But that sectional championship for her Wildcats never came, her final chance ending in a last-second, double-overtime loss to West Vigo back in February.
"I don't know if I'll ever forgive myself," Mallory says even now about that game. "It hurt."
So in bragging rights, the daughter has approximately 1,600 points and a school-record 43 in one game. Mom has the piece of net.
"I'll always have that to hang over her head," Kathy said with a smile this week, "and I can tell her I was the first one on that board [a plaque hanging in the South Vermillion gym listing the school's 1,000-point scorers]."
