HS GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW: North among experienced girls soccer teams in '22

A Terre Haute North girls soccer team comprised largely of young players made their mark during the 2021 season, finishing 11-5-1 and third in Conference Indiana.
Those young Patriots are still here . . . and ready to show that that the experience they've received as youngsters will make their upperclassmen years quite sweet indeed.
Optimism abounds at each of the Big Four schools. Northview has seven starters back. Terre Haute South had a young team it is hoping takes a step forward in 2022. And though West Vigo lost all-everything Corynn DeGroote, the cupboard is far from bare.
Here's a look at the Big Four teams on the area girls soccer scene:
• Northview — Long-time coach Don Bryan feels good about the Knights' prospects in 2022. Northview was 11-7-1 in 2021 and finished third in the Western Indiana Conference.
"I think we can compete at both [conference and sectional], it just matters on chemistry and effort on our part. No favorites going in," Bryan said.
"I think we have multiple line ups dependent on weather, pitch and grass or turf," he added.
Helping the Knights' cause is the return of their two leading goal scorers — Maddi Corrigan (14) and Emma Whitman (13). Also back are M.J. Fry (9) and Lauren Tilley (9). The only major goal-scorer lost from 2021 was Raylee Everhart.
Corrigan and Tilley are both defenders who come forward as Northview will play 4-4-2 or 4-3-3. They'll be joined in defense by Karagin Krider, Aurora Nuckols, Maddie Smith, Trinity Nuckols and Allie Swisher-Fortner.
Goalkeeper is to be decided between Grace Mauk and Ava Harper.
Whitman anchors the midfield along with K.J. James, Marlee Brand, Maya Lowe, Kennedy Friend, Piper Wright and newcomers Hanna Modglin and Mattie Eatmon.
Katelyn Basch is back as a forward along with Fry, Eden Thomas, Athena Johnson and emerging talents in Addi Modglin and Briely Shillings.
• Terre Haute North — There's great girls soccer tradition at North and the Patriots are hoping this season is a high mark even by their standards.
"If health is on our side, we return virtually the same team from a year ago, so we expect to be competitive in conference and the sectional. The goal is to turn into the best version of ourselves," North coach Kyle Baker said.
Cali Wuestefeld (17) and Caroline Gauer (13) accounted for 30 of North's 45 goals in 2021 and both are back. Gauer also had 13 assists.
Those pair of juniors will be joined by Lily Holder and Claire Dailey in North's front line. The Patriots will use a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 depending on the match.
Midfield is anchored by Rebecca Gore and Alyse Thompson, both part of the junior-dominant Patriots contingent. Joining them are Maya McNichols and Lily Overton.
The backline is similarly experienced as Macy Stuck and Ella Winchell are both back. As are Carol Abdayem, ShayLynne Singer, Abby VanVactor, Sarah Downing and Kassidy Steidel.
Carah McKinney and Kylie Lloyd both return to mind the nets.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves were 6-7-4 in 2021 with a young team. Coach Courtney Hubbard is hoping South takes a step forward in 2022.
"I think we will be very competitive this year. We are a young team and still getting to know each other but the connection, commitment, and work ethic are so much higher than last year. The sky’s the limit for them," Hubbard said.
Leading goal scorer Margo Mallory (9) returns after a promising freshman campaign. Mallory also co-led the Braves in assists with four. Third-leading goal scorer Kylee McGuirk (4) is also back.
Past that? New contributors will be expected to emerge.
Mallory will be joined up front by freshman Alayla Conley.
The midfield is anchored by junior Mallory Rich. She is joined by freshmen Meredith Toomey and Kennidy Dillion.
Josiah Killinger, who also plays basketball for the Braves, will be the goalkeeper. In front of her in defense is the most experienced group South has. Aubrey Switzer, Lauren Beaumont, Alyssa DePasquale and McGuirk are all returning contributors.
South has a more girls out in 2022 and Hubbard said several players are expected to emerge from the reserve group.
the followers will initially be starters. I also expect there to be a lot of contributors off the bench as we will have a deeper roster.
• West Vigo — Corynn DeGroote was a remarkable player for the Vikings. In 2021 alone, she scored 42 goals and took 145 shots in West Vigo's Western Indiana Conference championship season. Obviously, that's a big hole for the Vikings to fill.
That doesn't mean the goals have dried up, though. Junior Kyarra DeGroote scored 18 goals in 2021 and Katelynn Fennell netted nine more.
Both are back and both also demonstrated they could distribute with a combined 17 assists between them, the majority, of course, to Corynn DeGroote.
Besides Kyarra DeGroote, Alyvia Stark, Rilee Cramer, Delanee Marrs and Ava Bautista could get time up front. Almost all of the above are interchangeable as attackers or midfielders in West Vigo's 4-2-3-1 formation.
Avery Funk, West Vigo's goalkeeper, graduated. Lily Krause is among those in line to take over.
Defensively, Kenzye Knopp, LaNiceon Holman, Dusty Welker, Lily Wrin are all back. Chloe Guevara and Maddy Targett are new contributors on the defensive end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.