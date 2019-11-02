Casey lost to host Athens 42-7 in the first round of the Illinois Class 1A football playoffs Saturday afternoon.
The star of the game was unquestionably Nic Laird, who ran for all of Athens' six touchdowns and finished with 362 yards on the ground on 18 carries.
Casey trailed 35-0 at halftime. Athens is a No. 6 seed and hiked its record to 8-2. Casey, a No. 11 seed, finished 6-4.
Casey=0=0=0=7=—=7
Athens=14=21=7=0=—=42
A — Laird 36 run (Richards kick)
A — Laird 62 run (Richards kick)
A — Laird 59 run (Richards kick)
A — Laird 65 run (Richards kick)
A — Laird 17 run (Richards kick)
A — Laird 43 run (Richards kick)
C — Hills 6 pass from Brenton (Schumacher kick)
I I I
In Indiana sectional games played Friday night:
Class A
• No. 6 Parke Heritage 44, Attica 26 — At Rockville, the 10-1 Wolves knocked off Attica for the second time this season to set up a Sectional 45 championship showdown at North Vermillion next Friday. Attica concluded its season with a 6-5 record.
• No. 5 North Vermillion 28, South Putnam 13 — At Putnamville, the 10-1 Falcons will play host to rival Parke Heritage for the Sectional 45 championship next Friday. South Putnam finished 5-6.
• Perry Central 42, North Central 12 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds wrapped up their season with a 2-9 mark. Perry Central (7-4) will move on to battle West Washington for the Sectional 48 title next Friday.
Class 2A
• No. 4 Evansville Mater Dei 44, No. 5 Linton 20 — At Evansville, the battle of two top-five ranked teams ended with the Miners concluding their season at 9-2. Mater Dei (9-2) will visit North Knox next Friday to determine the Sectional 40 champion.
