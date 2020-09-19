William Newby scored for Sullivan on a 10-yard run to start the overtime session of high school football Friday night at South Vermillion, and Giuseppe Leone kicked his second extra point of the night.
Leone's kick proved to be the game-winner, when a Sullivan defender got a piece of South Vermillion's extra point attempt after a touchdown by Anthonio Nieves, and the Arrows won 14-13 in the annual Bronze Helmet game.
It was the first loss of the season for the Wildcats, ranked sixth in Class 2A. They play this coming Friday at Parke Heritage in a game that could determine the Wabash River Conference championship.
Sullivan, now 3-2, hosts Owen Valley this week.
I I I
In other high school football Friday:
• Northview 35, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, the Knights continued their domination of the host Patriots and remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference Gold Division play.
Ilias Gordon caught two touchdown passes from Keegan Garrison and also had four sacks and a fumble recovery, while Korbin Allen rushed for nearly 200 yards for Northview.
Now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in conference games, Northview hosts Class A's top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran this Friday. Owen Valley, 1-4 and 0-3, will be at Sullivan.
• Parke Heritage 69, Eastern Greene 8 — At Rockville, the host Wolves continued their high-scoring ways in a nonconference victory.
Now 4-0 overall, Parke Heritage hosts South Vermillion this Friday in a crucial Wabash River Conference game. Eastern Greene, 1-4, will host Perry Central.
• North Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 16 — At Mecca, the visiting Falcons defeated the Panthers for the 15th consecutive time in a Wabash River Conference game.
Now 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the WRC, North Vermillion hosts Attica this week. Riverton Parke, 0-4 both overall and in conference games, plays at Cloverdale.
• Boonville 44, Linton 42, OT — At Boonville, the Miners had a 2-point conversion pass batted down and lost to their Class 4A nonconference opponent.
Now 3-2, Linton plays at North Daviess this Friday. Boonville, also 3-2, will be at Mt. Vernon.
• North Knox 45, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Warriors spoiled the Thunderbirds' homecoming in a game between two teams whose seasons have been shortened by COVID-19.
Now 0-3, North Central hosts West Washington this Friday. North Knox, 2-1, will be at Pike Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.