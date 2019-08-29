Vigo County high school football teams are in a position to make history Friday night.
Last week Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo all won, not a bad feat in itself for three teams that combined for a 9-22 record last fall. All three received votes in this week's Associated Press poll, and all three appear to have a very good chance to win again Friday night.
When was the last time North, South and West Vigo were all 2-0 in the same football season? Well, if that's ever happened it was more than 25 years ago. John Harrell's records of past seasons that can be found on the Indiana High School Athletic Association website only go back to 1994, and there's no instance in that time frame when it happened. In those 25 seasons, in fact, two of the three county schools were 2-0 at the same time just seven times.
Here's a look at Friday night's games:
• Crawfordsville (0-1) at West Vigo (1-0), 7 p.m. — The Vikings won 31-7 last year against a team that went on to finish 1-9. The potential for an upset? The Athenians have a new coach, and might be focusing on this game as one of the few winnable ones on their brutal Sagamore Conference schedule.
• Princeton (0-1) at Terre Haute North (1-0), 7:30 p.m. — The Patriots were also 31-7 winners in their second week last season and the Tigers were routed last week by a team they'd beaten a year ago. If North's offensive line has a good night it will make the evening a lot more pleasant.
• Terre Haute South (1-0) at Evansville Harrison (0-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Braves won 49-14 at home last season and last week beat an Evansville Central team that was a 56-0 winner over Harrison in 2018. If the bus ride isn't a problem on the way down, it should be enjoyable on the way home.
• Evansville Memorial (1-0) at Northview (0-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Tigers, newcomers to Class 4A and a potential sectional foe for the Knights, won 35-20 at Jasper last week but it wasn't nearly that close: there was a running clock in the second half after Memorial raced to a 35-0 lead. The Knights will need the emotion of their first game on their new field and a second straight outstanding defensive effort against a team that lost only the Class 3A state championship game last fall.
• Sullivan (1-0) at Linton (0-1), 7 p.m. — Game of the night? No question about it.
• North Vermillion (1-0, 0-0) at South Vermillion (1-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. — This one won't be bad either. The Falcons won 32-23 last year on their way to the Class A title game, but the Wildcats will be tough at home in a Wabash River Conference contest.
• Parke Heritage (1-0, 1-0) at Covington (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. — It was 52-19 in the Wolves' favor when these WRC rivals met a year ago. The Trojans hung tough against South Vermillion last week and would like to avoid an 0-2 start, but the Wolves may not be inclined to be merciful.
• Riverton Parke (0-1, 0-1) at Fountain Central (0-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. — The Mustangs were thumped last week by Southmont, so they'd like to show that they are WRC contenders themselves. The Panthers lost 41-6 at home in this rivalry last season.
• • •
In Illinois openers:
• Lawrenceville at Marshall, 7 p.m. CDT — The Indians are coming off a winless season, while the Lions, who by the law of averages have to remain healthier this year than they did a year ago, would love to make a Little Illini Conference statement.
• Newton at Paris, 7 p.m. — The Tigers, on the other hand, had an unbeaten regular season a year ago and plan to begin defense of their first-ever LIC title.
• Casey at Olney, 7 p.m. — The Warriors were the dreaded "first team out" in the Illinois playoffs after a 5-4 season last fall, but this won't be an easy opener.
• Robinson at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m. — The Maroons, 2-7 last season, play their nonconference game against a traditional small-school powerhouse.
• Martinsville at Farmer City (Blue Ridge), 7 p.m. — Winless a year ago, the Bluestreaks open against a team from the Lincoln Prairie Conference that was 3-6 then. What is the Lincoln Prairie Conference? That would be the league that took all but two members of the former Little Okaw Valley Conference and left Martinsville hanging.
• Macon (Meridian) vs. OPH at Palestine, 7 p.m. — The other LOV team that was left without a conference, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville expects to build on last year's 3-6 season against a team that was 1-8 a year ago.
