Although Covington is roughly 52 miles from Terre Haute, the high school there — nicknamed the Trojans — has played and continues to play a big part in the outcomes of Wabash Valley boys tennis teams.
Last season, when four sectional champions gathered in Crawfordsville for the regional, Covington edged Terre Haute South 3-2 and knocked off Northview 4-1 to earn a spot in the Center Grove Semistate. The Trojans eventually were eliminated by Zionsville 4-1 in the state quarterfinals.
Why the brief history lesson on Covington?
Well, the Trojans came to Terre Haute North to open the Patriots' 2022 season Saturday . . . and North emerged with a 3-2 victory, which may be a sign of good things to come for the Patriots.
The 2022 version of Terre Haute South also debuted Saturday, but the Braves lost at home to Plainfield 5-0.
Plenty more Wabash Valley and Northview action is slated for this week and here is a look at how each team appears to stack up:
• Terre Haute North — Third-year coach Matt Wilson said before Saturday that his lineup would look different this season.
"We graduated four from our varsity lineup a year ago, but have some quality players returning to take their place," he told the Tribune-Star. "Juniors Connor Bishop, Gabriel Dunbar, John Lee and Cole Marts return with varsity experience last year and will play large roles on a somewhat young team.
"Nate Phillips is another junior who will be seeing his first varsity action this year, along with sophomores James Belmar and Oliver Smith, who have had good off-seasons and figure to make an impact for us. Senior Peyton Lintzenich, junior Ben Walker, sophomore Sam Truxal and freshman Camden Bacon should also be in the mix. I really like our amount of depth and variety that is possible with our lineups in terms of play style, age, etc."
Against Covington, Wilson rolled with Belmar, who won both sets at No. 1 singles; Bishop, who lost a three-setter at No. 2 singles; and Dunbar, who won both sets at No. 3 singles; Lee and Lintzenich, who teamed to lose a two-setter at No. 1 doubles; and the Marts-Phillips duo, which dominated two sets at No. 2 doubles.
"I think we'll be competitive this year in both our conference and nonconference schedule," Wilson assessed. "One thing about our team that I love is our intelligence on the court. This might be the smartest team I've coached at Terre Haute North in terms of ways to break down points and ultimately win points the correct way. A lot of our guys have had great off-seasons and I'm excited to see that in action. . . . If our boys continue working hard and listen well, I think we could end our sectional drought this year."
Wilson anticipates Columbus North and both Bloomington schools presenting huge challenges from Conference Indiana in 2022, but he's looking forward to Valley matches just as much.
"Terre Haute South [also a Conference Indiana member], Sullivan and West Vigo all have solid teams," he noted. "So it'll be fun to see us all compete against each other."
On a personal note, Wilson said he recently graduated from Indiana State and he is a first-year teacher in seventh-grade English at Sarah Scott Middle School.
Back to boys tennis, North will visit Avon on Monday.
• Terre Haute South — Third-year coach Ethan Caldwell said the Braves will rely heavily on four returning players this season. They are sophomores Vaishant Mannepalli, sophomore Vatsal Mannepalli and juniors Raghav Bakshi and Connor Hatch.
"These four players played very well for us last season and will all be big factors in our varsity lineup this season," Caldwell mentioned. "Vaishant Mannepalli had a very successful first season with us as he had the best record on the team at No. 3 singles.
"As for newcomers or players who have shown improvement, there are two in particular who show a lot of promise to do well this season — [freshman] Nicholas Stewart and [sophomore] Tyler Swan. These two worked very hard in the off-season and I believe they will fill some big shoes on the varsity team left by those who graduated last year. We have a very young team this year with only one senior, a handful of juniors and a majority of sophomores. I am very optimistic about our chances of having a great season. We have a lot of focused and determined players in our lineup who want to prove they are here to win."
The Braves will travel to Jasper for their next match Tuesday.
• West Vigo — Fourth-year head coach Janet Rowe — who also guides Terre Haute South's girls team in the spring — acknowledged that two seniors graduated from last year's team.
But on the positive side, eight players have returned to the program.
"Our No. 1 doubles team of Gavin McCoy [now a senior] and Brandon Dailey [now a sophomore] did advance to the postseason in the individual doubles sectional round," Rowe pointed out. "We have six freshmen coming in this season, so 11 of our 14 [players] are sophomores and freshmen.
"Several of our players have been playing in clinics and tournaments this summer preparing for the season, so we are excited to see where it takes us in our Conference against teams like Indian Creek who won it last year, Northview and Owen Valley, and in post-season against North, South and Sullivan. This is a young team overall, so We are looking forward to what they can achieve as they work together and gain experience over the next few years."
The Vikings' first match will be at home against — hey, it's Covington again — on Monday.
• Northview — As usual, Northview will play in its own sectional after the regular season while the three Vigo County schools and Sullivan battle in their own sectional.
Fourth-year boys coach Emily Goff — who has guided the Knights' girls squad for 15 years — will count on returnees Christian Roembke (senior), Drew Cook (senior), Hunter Johnson (senior) and Caden Schrader (junior) this season.
"The other three who look to fill varsity spots are freshman Brayden Goff, junior Nicholas Kaufman and junior Joshua Fowler," she continued. "We have seven freshmen and two juniors who are new to our program this year. We have 19 boys total."
Goff said she's looking forward to another good season for Northview "with a great group of boys."
"We do not have a lot of experienced tennis players on the team," she added. "But they are athletic, hard working and eager to learn. We have set goals to win the WIC [Western Indiana Conference] and the sectional this year, although we know there are several good teams we will face. I’m excited that we have so many new players this year and cannot wait to see how much we improve in the next couple years."
Regarding the WIC, Goff expects Owen Valley and Indian Creek to be tough this year, "along with several other schools in the area."
The Knights, who finished 14-4 last season, will kick off their 2022 campaign Saturday morning at home against Brown County.
