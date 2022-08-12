HS BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW: Mix of hope and youth among area boys teams

On the local boys soccer scene? There's a mix of hope and a look to the future.
Both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South have experienced players back, including proven scorers, but both have to take a leap as both won just one Conference Indiana apiece in 2021.
Northview has a new coach and several new contributors. West Vigo saw a talented Class of 2022 move on, so there's young players being counted on to keep the winning ways going on the west side.
Here's a look at the Big Four teams on the area boys soccer scene:
• Northview — J.P. Arvin takes over as head coach as the Knights hope to rebound from a 3-8 season in 2021.
"Honestly I really like our mix of experience and promising underclassman," Arvin said.
Primary goal scorer Christian Price has graduated, so Northview will be looking for a new scoring source. Henry Lackey, Will Brock, Jordan Rogers and Jackson Brock are all candidates.
Aiden Taken is the only experienced midfielder. He'll be joined by Devon Hardy, Matt Mullenix, Camden Parkey, John Arvin and Brayden Kreiger.
Northview's defense is experienced. Lucas Hagan, Logan Morris, Gia Nguyen and Jackson Pittman are all returning starters. Dakota Knust will contribute too.
The goalkeeper spot is being contested by Bobby Styck, Cole Petrowski, Hudson Bryan and Aidrik Loughmiller.
• Terre Haute North — The Patriots were 6-11 in 2021, but leading goal scorer Will Anders is back and so are several other Patriots.
"If we play to our full potential, we can be right there towards the top," North coach Tony Guevara said. "Fans can expect to see a strong unit working together with high energy."
Anders scored 17 goals in 2021, even while missing five matches. Ronan Gallagher also returns to North's front line and is joined by Zac Guevara.
The midfield will be manned by returners Jack Butwin and Henry Ahmed with Gage Alumbaugh and Nate Anders joining them.
The defense is anchored by Evan Poynter, Benji McCullough, Javien Brooks and Reid Monken.
North likes to mix-and-match alignments, so several players who can play midfield or forward will also occasionally see action in the back.
Ridge Holder returns as the goalkeeper.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves are coming off of a 7-8-2 season, but several contributors are back.
"With a more experienced team this year we are going to be able to run a couple of different formations on the field and be more flexible to adapt our play to different opponents and situations within the game," South coach John Stephens said.
Grant Esper, South's second-leading scorer in 2021 with 15 goals, is back. So is Mason Ham, who had five goals and eight assists for the Braves.
Joining Esper as forwards for South are Talan Carton and Adam Mohamed.
Ham anchors the midfield along with Omar Vega, Griffin Runyan and Wyatt Crockett. Ahan Bhattacharyya and Ryan Tevlin are expected to play there as well.
South returns four defenders — Ayden Thacker, Gabe Bourque, Jay Haddix and Blaine Morris. Jace Hill, Jacob Brinston and Jake Price will also play as defenders.
The goalkeeper spot is still to be settled, though Deacon Whitman will likely start the season there.
"With the experience we have on this team, our expectations are high," Stephens said. "Our goals for this year's team begin with a top 2 finish in our conference, and to compete for a sectional title."
• West Vigo — The Vikings were senior-dominated in their 9-6 2021 campaign, so new contributors will get their chance in 2022.
Defender Laine Hendricks will captain West Vigo as Alex McKinney and Ben Shook join him in the back. Grayson Hoopingarner or Caleb Winkler will also see time on the back line.
Jordan Krause or Brogan Cottom will play goalkeeper.
West Vigo coach Brady Cole has high praise for midfielder Jaxon Kyrouac.
"He is easily the hardest working and most exciting player in the county to watch. And I don’t say that lightly," Cole noted.
Kyrouac will be joined by Benito Lacomba, Adrian Parsons, Kobe Orten, Chance White, Jarrett Stone and Glen Hoopingarner as midfield candidates.
Owen Scott, another captain, will play a mix of forward and midfield. Jarrett Stone and Draik Mason will also get time.
