Usually, but not always, the top three teams in the Wabash Valley boys high school golf sectional are some combination of Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview.
Not necessarily in that order.
In June 2021, for example, North (310), South (316) and Northview (327) posted the three lowest scores in the sectional hosted by Linton and played at the distinguished Phil Harris Course.
All three are hoping to continue their tradition of somewhere between goodness and excellence in 2022, with the help of more young players than usual.
• • •
• Northview — The Knights have a first-year head coach, one who played for them before he graduated in 2016, by the name of Sam Grimes.
“We do not have any returning varsity players from last season,” said Grimes, who replaced Josh Trout at the helm. “That being said, we have one lone senior, Sawyer Goda, and seven underclassmen.”
A former Northview and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College golfer himself, Grimes expects his young team to become more and more competitive as the season continues and “gain critical experience for us to build upon in the coming years.”
Grimes said he wanted to coach the Knights, some of whom he had worked with last season as an assistant to Trout, so he can help the players “achieve their goals and be their friend.”
“Whether that’s playing in college, or just getting better in general,” he added, “I hope I can do that and be there for them.”
Grimes said he father and grandfather taught him how to play golf at a very young age and he’s been “addicted” ever since.
Northview’s first match will be next Saturday when it hosts the Northview Invitational at Forest Park Course in Brazil.
• Terre Haute North — While Grimes is starting to learn the ropes in the coaching profession, North’s Chuck Payne — beginning his 17th season in charge — probably knows every inch of thread on those ropes by now.
“Yes, I still enjoy doing it,” Payne told the Tribune-Star. “I love being around young golfers. There is something about the game of golf. It is played without referees or umpires. It relies on players’ honesty to call penalties on themselves. It teaches the kids to be honest and considerate of the other players.
“Nobody plays a perfect 18 holes. There is always some type of adversity going on. I would suggest any parent of a young boy or a girl should get them involved in golf.”
Payne mentioned his key returning players at North this season as Gavin Connor, Cole Higham, Connor Bishop, Nathan Fields and Josh Ferris.
“I think we will be very competitive this year,” Payne predicted. “They have been shooting some good scores.”
Next Saturday, the Patriots will be one of those teams battling in the previously mentioned Northview Invitational.
• Terre Haute South — Beginning his 20th season as a boys golf coach (19th at South), Chris Cassell is a two-time winner of the Wabash Valley Classic men’s tournament. So most people around these parts realize he knows a thing or 100 about golf.
But does he have talented players to coach this season? Cassell didn’t show his hand much on that question, but don’t be surprised if the Braves end up in the top three of the sectional again.
“Returning from the top five are seniors Andrew Baker and Evan Burbrink and junior Nick Winning,” Cassell pointed out. “Senior Kyle Kennedy, sophomore Nolan Mishler and freshman Peyton Turner all look to be important contributors as well this season.
“We don’t have a ton of experience, but the addition of freshman Turner already has us looking at improved scores.”
As most of you probably guessed, South also will be part of the Northview Invitational next Saturday.
• West Vigo — Fifth-year coach Jordan Pearson said he has only have one returning golfer from last year’s team — Karson Mowrer.
“We have eight kids new to the team this year,” Pearson added. “But they have some talent and I think by the end of the season they will be posting good scores.”
The Vikings’ first match will be against Clay City on Thursday at Rea Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.