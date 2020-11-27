The C word of 2020 is COVID-19. It’s infiltrated every part of our being. In previewing Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team for the 2020-21, you’d love to set the C word aside for a moment to allow for a few moments where pleasant thoughts of high school basketball sugarcoat your mind and free of it of the reality everyone has faced.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. High school basketball has been as affected by COVID-19 as any enterprise has. Given that it’s a contact sport, the participants are open to the ravages of the virus more so than most. The lifeblood of any sport — the fans — are also largely kept away to avoid turning high school basketball games into super-spreader events.
North coach Todd Woelfle has confronted all of that and more. High school basketball is life in Indiana and a winter without at least trying to fashion some sort of season was an endeavor many think is worthy.
“There are a lot of challenges that comes with a new basketball season, but this year more than ever. The focus isn’t solely on basketball. It’s about keeping them safe and healthy with restrictions in place in order to do so,” Woelfle said.
However, all of this COVID-19 navel-gazing has a point. The randomness of the pandemic from a sports point of view is how it has hit the makeup of the individual teams. The Patriots are a team that includes six seniors as well as three other players who played regularly in 2019-20. If experience matters as far as how much impact it has in getting through adversity? North is hoping its experience will be a difference-maker.
“One of the things that has given the coaching staff peace of mind in these tough months is that we have a veteran group and guys who have been around the program for a long time and understand what it is we want to do. I think that gives us an advantage going into the season,” Woelfle said.
Five of the six seniors were regulars in North’s rotation in 2020.
Matt Gauer (6-foot-4), Mahki Johnson (6-3), Dylan Ingle (6-2), Noah Crosley (6-0) and Caden Mason (5-10) all return after each player either started or played significant minutes off the bench for the Patriots.
Other non-senior, 2019-20 regulars who return are junior Mark Hankins (6-5), sophomore Bryson Carpenter (6-1) and junior Nolan White (6-3).
Note the player heights. The Patriots are not blessed with size. Hankins is the tallest player and there is no one taller at the junior varsity level either. North does not list a center at all on its official roster.
So North has a glut of guards, each talented, each of whom can get hot from beyond the arc on a given night. How does Woelfle mold what appear to be similar styled players into a cohesive five?
“We’ve just tried to get into early offense, that’s important with our size, and we need to run the floor,” Woelfle explained. “It’s important to pressure the ball and we must rebound. I think one of the things that should be a strength is shooting the ball, we have several guys with that skill set.
“If we can run the floor with our quote-unquote bigs, our 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 bigs? Then that should create some driving lanes for some of our guys who can get to the rim,” Woelfle continued.
Other players who are on the varsity roster include senior guard Casey Kelly, junior forward Colin Frank, sophomore forward Jaden Wayt and sophomore guard Nas McNeal.
The Patriots won’t start their season until next Friday when they travel to Evansville Central. However, North will be busy in December, with seven games scheduled plus the expected four games in the Wabash Valley Classic, which will be drawn on Tuesday.
Woelfle is confident this group has what it takes to improve upon the Patriots’ 12-13 mark last season.
“I really like this group and what I’ve seen so far. I think if they assume their roles and responsibilities and be good teammates, they have the opportunity to be really successful,” Woelfle said.
And Woelfle also admires the gumption of his players to fight through and attempt to improve in the wake of the pandemic.
“I’ve been so impressed with their maturity and resiliency. Their willingness to adapt to be around their teammates and play the game they love have been impressive. We ask them to be masked, we’ve asked them to sanitize, we’ve asked them to sacrifice some things socially in order to have a season,” Woelfle said.
“To see them be grateful, and I think we were always thankful and grateful to put on a uniform, but this year more than ever. You can tell in their body language and demeanor how thankful they are,” Woelfle concluded.
