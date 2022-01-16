HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Linton holds off Bloomfield in another thriller

On Dec. 28, Linton and Bloomfield played a gripping First Financial Wabash Valley Classic quarterfinal contest. The Miners slipped past the rival Cardinals 46-42 with a fourth-quarter rally.
On Friday, the two Greene County powers, played their SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference rematch and it was even more dramatic than the last game was.
A blocked shot by Joey Hart on a shot by Bloomfield's Christopher Royal with under five seconds left in the contest cemented a 38-35 Linton victory.
The Class 2A No. 3 Miners improved to 14-1. The Class A No. 3 Cardinals fell to 11-2, their only two losses are to the Miners. Linton has won 12 in a row in the series.
The game was similar to the Classic contest in that Bloomfield led for much of the contest. The Cardinals had a four-point gap at halftime — thanks to a long Baylin Graf buzzer-beater — and Bloomfield led by one going into the final period.
Hart led Linton with 15 points.
Bloomfield dedicated its court to long-time coach Ron McBride with a ceremony before the game.
I I I
In other games:
• Northview 65, South Putnam 50 — At Brazil, Drew Cook led the way with 23 points, including five 3-point makes, as the host Knights won a Western Indiana Conference contest against South Putnam.
Braden Allen added 14 points for Northview (8-3, 3-2) as the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to Allen's eight points in the period. The Knights host Plainfield on Saturday.
SOUTH PUTNAM (50) — Hammond 4 0-0 12, Hill 4 0-0 10, Cash 0 0-0 0, Witt 0 1-3 1, Mullin 0 0-0 0, Branam 2 0-0 5, Smith 8 2-2 18, Beadles 2 0-1 4. 20 FG, 3-6 FT, 50 TP.
NORTHVIEW (65) — Allen 7 0-0 14, Cook 8 3-5 23, Carr 4 0-0 9, White 2 0-0 5, DeHart 3 0-0 7, Fowler 3 1-2 7, Sampson 0 0-0 0. 27 FG, 4-7 FT, 65 TP.
South Putnam=15=10=13=12=—=50
Northview=18=12=14=21=—=65
3-point goals — Hammond 4, Hill 2, Branam; Cook 5, Fowler 2; Total fouls — SP 11, N 9.
Next — Northview (8-3, 3-2) hosts Plainfield on Saturday. South Putnam (3-11, 1-6) plays at Cascade on Tuesday.
• South Vermillion 60, Fountain Central 30 — At Veedersburg, Lucas Uselman and Anthony Garzolini co-led the Wildcats with 17 points as South Vermillion stayed unbeaten in Wabash River Conference play.
South Vermillion next hosts West Vigo on Wednesday. The game will not be open to spectators, apart from parents of the players.
SOUTH VERMILLION (60) — Hawkins 1 0-1 2, Conder 2 0-0 5, A. Wallace 1 0-0 2, C. Wallace 4 0-0 9, Uselman 6 1-4 17, Terry 1 0-0 2, Bush 1 0-1 2, Shoults 1 1-2 4, Garzolini 5 4-4 17. 22 FG, 6-12 FT, 60 TP.
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL (30) — Harmon 1 2-2 4, Martin 1 0-3 2, Gayler 1 1-2 3, Foxworthy 3 2-3 8, Merryman 1 1-2 3, Larkin 2 0-0 4, Acton 1 0-0 2, Thompson 0 2-2 2, Barradas 1 0-0 2. 11 FG, 8-14 FT, 30 TP.
South Vermillion=23=19=12=6=—=60
Fountain Central=6=8=8=8=—=30
3-point goals — Uselman 4, Garzolini 3, Conder, Shoults, C Wallace; Total fouls — SV 13, FC 10.
JV — South Vermillion won 41-39.
Next — South Vermillion (7-7, 2-0) hosts West Vigo on Wednesday.
• Covington 56, Parke Heritage 41 — At Rockville, the Wolves lost their fourth straight game as they fell in a WRC game against Covington.
Parke Heritage (6-6, 0-2) will play a varsity-only contest against Cloverdale at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
• Eastern Greene 43, Clay City 29 — At Little Cincinnati, the Thunderbirds earned the SWIAC win as Clay City saw its three-game win streak come to an end.
Clay City's originally scheduled contest against Owen Valley on Saturday was postponed. The Eels (5-7, 0-3) next host Terre Haute North next Friday.
• North Daviess 61, Shakamak 37 — At Elnora, the host and Class A top-ranked Cougars improved to 13-1 as they defeated the Lakers (5-8, 0-3) in a SWIAC game.
Shakamak next hosts White River Valley next Friday.
• Hutsonville 47, Vincennes Rivet 36 — At Hutsonville, Ill., the Tigers prevailed in an interstate contest.
• Dugger Union 93, Seven Oaks Classical 27 — At Columbus, the Bulldogs won their third in a row as they downed Seven Oaks in the Southern Roads Conference Tournament.
Dugger Union (9-3) next plays Pleasant View Christian in a tournament semifinal at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Dugger Union will play again at 6 p.m. (if it loses) or 7:30 p.m. (if it wins).
Girls
• Northview 71, North Putnam 42 — At Brazil, Tara Pearce tied a school record with nine 3-pointers in a game as the Knights trounced South Putnam in a Western Indiana Conference game. Pearce scored 30 points.
Northview (17-3, 8-0) next hosts Cloverdale on Monday.
• Riverton Parke 47, Attica 41 — At Attica, Riverton Parke earned its first WRC win of the season as it got past the host Red Ramblers.
Riverton Parke (4-14, 1-4) next play at North Central on Wednesday.
Thursday
• Paris 55, Effingham 44 — At Paris, Ill., Katelynn Littleton scored 19 and Madyson Rigdon tallied 13 as the Tigers won a nonconference game at Ernie Eveland Gym.
Paris (18-3) next plays Red Hill in the Little Illini Conference Tournament at Paris High School on Saturday.
• Bloomfield 46, Clay City 31 — At Clay City, Kaylee Miller scored eight points as Clay City fell in a SWIAC game.
Clay City (1-17, 0-5) next plays at North Daviess on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.