The first high school baseball competition in Indiana in approximately 22 months begins soon and Wabash Valley coaches are understandably not exactly sure what to expect.
"It's like playing Texas Hold'em," said Northview coach Craig Trout this week. "I know my cards, but I don't know what's going to turn up."
"I think grateful is the word," said Terre Haute North coach Scott Lawson. "I hope these kids understand how easily something can be taken away from them."
"We're just trying to find positives in everything," said West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote. "Nobody's coming off a bad season, so everybody's in a great frame of mind."
"Our goals have changed," said Terre Haute South coach Kyle Kraemer. "Before, we always wanted to win 20 and compete for [Conference Indiana]. This year, we have two goals: One, play every game we can, and two, have fun doing it."
Team by team, here are the outlooks.
• Northview — The Knights have just two players back who got extensive varsity experience two years ago (and three years ago too, in both cases) but they give Trout a great place to start. They are ace pitchers Gavin Morris, a right-hander headed to the University of Southern Indiana, and Dylan Zentko, a lefty who will pitch at Anderson University.
Zentko, Trout said, has lost 90 pounds since football season and enters the season at a svelte 240 pounds.
"One of the bad things about missing last season," Trout added, "is that we had a lot of juniors [in 2020] who would have gotten their first varsity experience."
Thus the bulk of Northview's talented but inexperienced core will be tested for the first time. Those players include senior Jaxson Abbott in center field, senior Keegan Garrison in right field, senior Jace Harper in left field, senior Seth Rounds at first base, senior catcher Chase Aten and juniors Coy Edwards (shortstop), Landon Carr (second base) and Nate Rissler (third base).
Morris and Zentko are both hitters too and will see action at third, first or as designated hitter, and some newcomers who could earn playing time include freshmen Caden Schrader and Peyton Lear and sophomores Gavin Jones and Hunter Johnson.
Because of last year's idleness, Trout and his staff are "hammering a lot of fundamental stuff. We've been working on baserunning a lot, and also working on our two-strike approach." The value of the two-strike approach, the coach mentioned, was demonstrated when Hayden France got the game-winning RBI in the 2016 Class 3A state championship game.
"We want to be the most competitive we can be," said the coach, noting the strength of the Western Indiana Conference and the possibility of the toughest Class 3A regional in the state, "and we want to learn something from every game."
• Terre Haute North — Four seniors return from 2019 varsity games for the Patriots: Jayson Cottrell, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher; Matt Gauer, a pitcher who will play several other positions; Cade Moore, a middle infielder who can also pitch; and Seth Tetidrick, a middle infielder who might also see action in the outfield.
"We've had some good surprises," Lawson said when asked about his team's early progress. "If we can get on base, we've got some team speed."
Seniors with less experience, the coach added, are Will Eggers, who will catch and play first base and hit in the middle of the lineup; Gabe Neice, a third baseman and pitcher; and Caden Mason, who appears to be the center fielder.
Others who have made good impressions so far, Lawson added, are juniors Reece Bradley (second base, outfield and pitcher) and Tyler Will (second base and pitcher) and sophomore Bryson Carpenter (shortstop, third base and pitcher).
"Ten of our 16 [varsity players] can pitch," Lawson noted, "and there's not much difference between [the players on the roster]. The lineup and the pitching rotation will figure itself out."
Lawson spoke prior to his team's scrimmage with West Vigo on Wednesday, but had already seen his team in action.
"We had a scrimmage last Saturday, and we did a lot of really good things," he said. "I'm optimistic. We're excited for the opportunity and grateful for having a season."
• Terre Haute South — The Braves have five seniors who were already playing a lot of varsity baseball two years ago, and they have names that most South fans are familiar with.
Kade Kline, a first baseman then and a third baseman now, was also the standout goalie for South's sectional championship soccer team; Ayden Macke, slated for right field, was a solid linebacker for the football team; Caleb Morris, the probable starter in left field, has been to the state finals in tennis; Jacob Rutledge, the probable center fielder, is another football star; and shortstop Caleb Stultz was the quarterback in the fall and a basketball regular in the winter.
"I like our competitiveness," Kraemer said when listing the histories of those players.
Two more seniors, Dylan Olds and Greg Kelly, are currently out with injuries. That leaves varsity newcomers to man several positions in the regular lineup.
Junior Max Scamihorn will be the catcher (yes, his sister Shelbie played that same spot for the softball team a few years ago), junior Jackson McFarland will be at first, juniors Tucker Helton, James Riddle and Blaze Schultz are battling at second, junior Kylan Norman is available at short, senior Briley Ogsbury is available in left and junior Blake Smith can play right.
In no particular order, most of the pitching staff — all right-handers — is included among those players: Scamihorn, McFarland, Helton, Stultz, Norman and Kline. "I like the fact that all of these [pitchers] play other positions," Kraemer said.
"When these seniors were freshmen, they were a very promising group," Kraemer concluded. "Now, all of a sudden, they're seniors, and so far I like what I see."
• West Vigo — The Vikings have just two experienced players returning and just two seniors on their roster.
Case Lautenschlager, one of the seniors, "Can play any position, and he might do that by the end of the season," DeGroote said, while junior Peyton Clerk is experienced and will be at shortstop. The only other senior is pitcher Brayden DeLattre.
But none of this is bad news for the Vikings, who are ranked sixth in the preseason Class 3A poll.
"We have talent to work with, but we're very inexperienced," DeGroote said. "The good thing [during the pandemic] is that my guys never stopped working. And we got to spend the summer together, played a 21-game schedule."
DeGroote's starting lineup for the scrimmage at North included sophomore Ben Kearns on the mound; junior Jerome Blevins behind the plate; an infield of Clerk, junior Josh Sigler, sophomore Dilun King and sophomore Carter Murphy; and an outfield of Lautenschlager, sophomore Kaleb Marrs and junior Nick Lindsey. Junior Dalton King served as an extra hitter, Rhyan Shaffer figures to be a key pitcher, and sophomore Jaydon Bradbury and freshman Gabe Skelton look promising.
"We're 15 or 16 players deep," the coach said. "We're really excited about our sophomores and juniors; they might be the best back-to-back classes we've had."
For this season, DeGroote added, "We'll take every precaution we can so we can continue to come back out here . . . we'll take it day by day, but that's what you've got to do in baseball anyway."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.