HS BASEBALL PREVIEW: Experienced Vikings hope a special season is in store

The overarching theme among the Big Four schools in the area when it comes to high school baseball is getting young players up to speed to replace trusted veterans.
There is one notable exception ... West Vigo.
While Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview will try to maintain quality after having lost solid 2021 players to graduation, the Vikings lost only one starting player from a team that went unbeaten in the Western Indiana Conference.
Given that the Vikings already expect to win a high clip anyway as part of their successful culture, this could be a special year west of the river.
West Vigo isn't in the preseason Class 3A coaches poll, though they are in the Prep Baseball Report poll at No. 6.
Here's a look at West Vigo, the rest of the schools in the Big Four, and a summary of the other Indiana schools in the Tribune-Star's coverage area.
• West Vigo — Oh to be a fly on the wall when area baseball coaches read about the "problems" that West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote has to contend with in guiding a loaded Vikings team to the success their talent portends.
"I've got six infielders for four spots, five outfielders for three and two catchers for one. The hardest part is sitting good kids who have worked hard," DeGroote said.
Case Lautenschlager is the only everyday starter DeGroote has to replace. Apart from Brayden DeLattre's 30 innings pitched and Dilun King's departure, all of the pitching returns as well.
Among those who have received preseason notice is junior third baseman Carter Murphy. In Prep Baseball Report's skill rankings, Murphy, who has committed to Indiana State, ranked fifth among state seniors in peak hand speed and 10th in average bat speed.
He's just part of a talented Vikings infield. Senior Peyton Clerk returns at shortstop. Replacing Lautenschlager at second base will be junior Rhyan Shaffer and/or sophomore Hunter Cottrell. First base options include senior Josh Sigler and sophomore Gabe Skelton.
In the outfield, junior Ben Kearns will play center field. The rest of the outfield positions will be a combination of senior Nick Lindsey, junior Kaleb Marrs, junior Brian Chesshir and sophomore Grayson Porter. Kearns and Marrs both pitch, so there will be opportunities for players to move in and out of the lineup.
West Vigo (23-7 in 2021) has two excellent catchers in senior Jerome Blevins and junior Jaydon Bradbury.
Kearns, Marrs, Shaffer, Sigler and sophomore Jacob Likens will also see time on the mound. Murphy will be the Vikings' closer.
King will not return and has transferred.
"This is the group we've been excited about. Our senior and junior classes are very talented," DeGroote said.
• Terre Haute North — The Patriots (16-12 in 2021) advanced to the regional, but 11 seniors were on that team and have to be replaced.
North coach Scott Lawson feels there's enough players to transition a new generation of Patriots to winning ways.
"We'll have 14 players, including five returning seniors. Four of them played a lot of varsity last year and we'll lean on them for experience and leadership," Lawson said.
The Patriots lost their top three pitchers from 2021. Lawson said pitching roles are to be determined, but nine of North's players have pitching capability.
The most accomplished returning players are seniors Bryson Carpenter and Alex Karr, both of whom were All-Conference Indiana in 2021. Carpenter will move from the infield to center field. Karr will move to shortstop. Other returning veterans are seniors Reece Bradley and Tyler Will.
Lawson said juniors Kyler Dixon, Sam Glotzbach and Dru Long could play in the middle infield, Glotzbach can also play first base. Junior Noah Bray is likely to be an outfielder. Lawson likes the potential of junior Jacob Purdy on the mound.
"I think we'll be similar to last year. I like our athleticism, our team speed and our defense will be good. If we can get some guys to step on the mound and throw strikes and not be afraid to pitch to contact, we'll be solid again," Lawson said.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves were 17-12 in 2021, but eight seniors departed, including pitching ace Caleb Stultz.
Still, even though coach Kyle Kraemer acknowledged that change was upon South, he likes the make-up of his players.
"We're going to try to out-scrap everybody. These young kids our relentless. We're ferocious and we're going to get after you. More than any group I've had in a long time, they love baseball and the majority of them know the game. That's a plus," Kraemer said.
Two of South's returning players, seniors Jackson McFarland and Kylan Norman, will anchor South's pitching staff.
Kraemer intends to flip his experienced infielders into outfield roles in 2022, who sought athleticism in the outfield. Senior Tucker Helton (a shortstop in 2021), senior James Riddle (second base) and senior Blake Schultz all move into outfield roles.
That leaves an inexperienced infield. Sophomore Ty Stultz, the sophomore Weindenbender twins, Brady and Levi, can play several infield positions and Brady Wilson is in the mix.
A blow for South is the loss of catcher Max Scamihorn, who elected not to play this season.
• Northview — The Knights (18-5) advanced to the regional final in 2021, but seven seniors said goodbye, including several key cogs.
"We're not young on paper, but we're young in experience," Northview coach Craig Trout said.
Major returning contributors include senior shortstop/pitcher Landon Carr, senior infielder Coy Edwards, sophomore outfielder Peyton Lear and senior Nate Rissler, who was a designated hitter in 2021, but who will play the field in 2022.
Lear is ranked 10th in Prep Baseball Report's Peak Bat Speed rankings for underclassmen.
Northview lost pitching mainstays Dylan Zentko and Gavin Morris. In addition to Carr, Gavin Jones will see time on the mound, but the Knights will likely mix and match as they go.
"We'll have a lot of pitching by committee. The rotation will differ. We won't have a 1A and 1B. We're feeling it out right now," Trout said.
Other contributors include outfielder Hunter Johnson and catcher Devon Barnhart.
• Others — Shakamak, state finalists in Class A in 2021, is the only area team that finds itself ranked in both preseason polls as the Lakers at No. 6 in the Prep Baseball Report Class A preseason poll and No. 7 in the coaches' poll. Primary pitcher Peyton Yeryar graduated, but the Lakers retain much of their plate clout. Brady Yeryar (.453), Carson Jernigan (.405) and Oscar Pegg (.357) are all eligible to return for coach Jeremy Yeryar. ... Riverton Parke, ranked No. 9 in the preseason Class A Prep Baseball Report preseason poll, has a senior-dominated lineup, with nine Panthers in their final year from a team that was 22-10 in 2021. Peyton Robins (.398), Gilbert (.389), Derek Lebron (.387) and Derron Hazzard (.323) are among those back in the starting lineup and Hunter Collings was All-WRC. Lebron (7-1, 1.66) also anchors the starting rotation for coach Charlie Martin's Panthers. ... Linton was 13-8 and SWIAC champs in 2021 and the Miners are receiving votes in the Class 2A coaches' poll. New coach Jacob Harden has four All-SWIAC players — seniors Gabe Eslinger, Bracey Breneman and Luke McDonald, who can all pitch and are valuable at the plate, in addition to returning senior catcher Jaydan Miller. ... Parke Heritage (16-11) was a sectional winner in 2021. Familiar names back include All-Wabash River Conference standouts Noble Johnson and Christian Johnson.
South Vermillion was 16-8 a year ago. Jaxon Mullins (.380) and Isaac Fortner (.324) are eligible to return, but the Wildcats will have to replace their starting rotation. ... Sullivan was young in 2021, but the majority of players are back from a Golden Arrows team that was 13-15 in 2021. ... Clay City was 7-14 in 2021, but the Eels were also young. All but four 2021 seniors are scheduled to return for a team that many expect to bounce back in 2022. ... North Central will try to bounce back after a 5-16 campaign in 2021. Drew Fuson (.345) and Adam Walker (.316) as well as pitcher Kameron Fagg (3.42) were juniors who performed well in 2021.
