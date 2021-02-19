Howell, Gilbert advance to wrestling's final eight

Terre Haute South senior Joshua Howell and undefeated Sullivan sophomore Lane Gilbert won first-round matches in the IHSAA wrestling state finals Friday night inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
That means they advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. The semifinals will follow, then the consolation round will take place at 5 p.m. and championship action will kick off at 7:30. Fox Sports Indiana Plus will televise the title matches of each weight class live.
On Friday, Howell (now 25-7) pinned Lafayette Jeff senior Jacob Raub at the 4:18 mark in the 220-pound class. Howell will next face Perry Meridian senior Jeffrey McClure (30-6) in the quarterfinals.
"Josh has worked really hard to get to this stage of the tournament," South coach Gabe Cook told the Tribune-Star in a text afterward. "Being a medalist and competing on Saturday at the state finals is something he's been striving toward for a long time.
"We have some tough matches ahead of us in the morning, but Josh is feeling good about how he matches up."
Gilbert, who placed fourth in the state at 113 last season, decisioned Northridge senior Justin Puckett 13-6 to improve his record to 28-0 at 120 this season. Gilbert will battle Westfield junior Braxton Vest (34-2) in the quarterfinals.
For Saturday night's championship round, viewers outside the Fox Sports Indiana coverage area can watch a live stream of the matches at IHSAAtv.org. For those within the FSI coverage area, the stream will be available only on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.
