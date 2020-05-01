One doesn’t have to climb very far out on a limb to come to the conclusion that the female athletes in the Class of 2020 at Paris High School are the best collection the school has ever had.
And maybe the most disappointed.
The Tigers were undefeated in girls basketball until the sectional championship game, having been ranked first in the state for much of the 2019-2020 season.
But at least they had a season, the girls from the softball team might point out.
“It hurts to speculate, but it certainly felt like we were poised to have a really special season,” coach Jeremy Clodfelder told the Tribune-Star recently.
Here’s what the 2019 Tigers did on the softball diamond: a 28-3 record, the first Little Illini Conference championship in school history, and an appearance in the Class 3A regional championship game, where Paris lost to powerhouse Mt. Zion (which finished third in Class 3A in 2019 after having been fourth the year before).
Returning for the 2020 Tigers would have been eight of their 10 regulars from a year ago, including three seniors on their way to college softball and a fourth senior who could have joined them but has academic pursuits in mind.
And in 2020 Paris would have been in Class 2A.
Illinois didn’t pull the plug on spring sports seasons because of coronavirus and COVID-19 until April 21, nearly three weeks after Indiana did, but the effect was the same.
“It was pretty heartbreaking,” said senior center fielder Kaitlyn Mathews. “We were all clinging onto a little bit of hope that we could play again together.”
“It’s been kind of upsetting,” senior slugger Sydney Fox agreed. “We kind of expected [this season] to be the big year. We had four seniors who started every year, two juniors who dominated the infield, incoming freshmen who would have helped . . . it’s been frustrating not to go out and prove [people with big predictions] all right.”
“To be quite honest, this could have been another record-breaking year,” said third baseman Carlei Sapp. “Regional championship? Sectional? Even state? We kind of expected [last week’s news] but it still hurt.”
“We had a very strong, strong lineup,” added second baseman Katrina Strow, “with mostly everybody returning. Another LIC [championship]? Getting past the regionals? Going all the way to state? We really had that hope . . . and we’ve been working so hard.”
“We had so many strong players, and we meshed really well,” Mathews noted. “We were looking forward to this season all year.”
Even a shortened season would have been a little better than no season, the Tigers indicated.
“We held out hope as long as possible . . . one game, one final good-bye,” said Fox. “[April 21] hit us so hard.”
“[This season] was something I looked forward to; I’d played with these girls for so long,” Sapp added.
“Three of us are going on to college, but this would have been our last time together,” said Strow, “and we were really looking forward to it.”
Heading to college from the Tigers are Mathews, to Ball State (”Not many years do we have a Division I player,” Clodfelder said); Strow, to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; and Sapp, to Lincoln Trail.
Fox, one of the 11 co-valedictorians of the Class of 2020 along with Sapp and basketball player Kelsie Crampton, will be going to Butler to begin a pre-med curriculum (the fact that there’s no overlap between girls basketball and softball is another indication of the depth of female athletes in the class of 2020).
But wait, the announcer might say, there’s more.
Two juniors returning from the 2019 team — catcher Kelsie Dosch and shortstop Whitney Todd — have also started every game since their freshman seasons. Sophomores who would have returned as regulars are pitcher Karley Moore and right fielder Kendall Mathews (who may inherit center field from her sister in 2021). Several Tigers mentioned the good freshmen who would have joined them this year.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Clodfelder agreed, “for the kids, their parents and their families. They don’t get to have the relationships and memories they’d have had with their teammates . . . so many kids and families got cheated.”
“You never seem to know what’s going to happen,” Sapp said.
“This will make us remember to appreciate all we have, and don’t take anything for granted,” Mathews concluded.
