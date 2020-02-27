Over the previous three boys swimming seasons, Terre Haute North senior Tyler Sommer felt as if he was living under the shadow of his older brother Nathan.
So last summer, after Nathan graduated from North and took his pool skills to Bates College in Maine, Tyler Sommer got serious about the sport. Real serious, as in training harder than he ever had.
On Friday night, he'll reap the benefits of his dedication by competing in three events of the preliminary round of the IHSAA state finals. They will take place inside the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
He's seeded 18th out of 32 in the 100-yard freestyle after winning the event in last Saturday's Terre Haute South Sectional in a time of 46.74 seconds. That broke his own school record, which had previously been held by his brother. He's seeded 28th out of 32 in the 50 freestyle after placing first in the sectional with a time of 21.58. That also broke his own school record, which had previously been held by ... guess who? You are correct, it was Nathan Sommer.
"I really wanted to break [Nathan's] school records," Tyler Sommer admitted Thursday. "That was one of the main things I was striving for this season. ... After he left [graduated], I felt like I had to start trying more."
After last Saturday's sectional ended inside the Vigo County Aquatic Center, those were thought to be the only two Vigo County qualifications for the state finals.
But late Saturday night, North coach Mike Williams learned that his 400 freestyle relay squad could go to the state finals too, even though it had finished third behind Avon and Plainfield in the sectional, because of the swiftness of its finish (3:17.13).
Members of that foursome are junior Nathan Gauer, senior Andre' Ponsot, senior George West and Tyler Sommer, who all happened to be at a teammate's party when Williams texted them.
"It was pretty awesome," Sommer said of their reaction to the news. "We all kinda freaked out whenever he texted us."
"We knew that the boys had a fast time, even though they didn't win the event at the sectional meet," Williams explained. "We were hopeful that the relay would get pulled into the meet to fill the field of 32. So as soon as the results from around the state were posted, we started keeping track of how we were ranked. With 20 sectional meets, the door is open for the 12 next-fastest relays to be added. Although we had a pretty good idea we had been pulled in within a few hours of the end of our sectional, it was pretty exciting to see our relay on the IHSAA heat sheets."
Now Williams will get to coach more than just Tyler Sommer this weekend.
"It's fun to watch these four boys train together," he added. "They work very hard, have a lot of fun together and have learned to push each other, encourage each other and hold each other accountable for the team's success. They are each terrific swimmers in their own right, but together, they have become a great relay team. I am very proud of them."
North's 400 relay team is seeded 29th out of 32. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the top 16 in each swimming event will advance to Saturday's consolation (9-16) and championship (1-8) rounds.
Young Sommer should receive a fair amount of rest between swims this evening. His 50 freestyle is the fourth event, his 100 freestyle is seventh and the Patriots' 400 freestyle relay is the 12th and final event.
Sommer thinks his best chance to finish higher than his seed is in the 50 freestyle.
"It's kind of a toss-up because all of the seedings and me are within like .2 seconds of each other [because it's a shorter event]," he mentioned. "So if I drop any time or other swimmers add time, then I can move up at least a few positions."
"We would just like to swim well enough [in the preliminaries] to come back to the finals on Saturday," Williams emphasized.
Admission for the state finals is $8 per session or $15 for both days.
After this weekend, Tyler Sommer — who said he started swimming at age 4 and joined a club team in second or third grade — won't forget about the sport. But it will take a back seat to academics because he'll be attending Rose-Hulman, where he plans to major in electrical engineering. The Engineers are coached by Keith Crawford.
"I thought it was a really nice school," Sommer said. "I liked the location too, how it's so close to home."
One thing is for sure. Williams will miss him next season.
"He's a workhorse," the North coach stressed. "He really came out of his shell this year. He trained a lot harder. I don't think he'd be disappointed if I said that swimming and training with a brother like Nathan, at some point and time, you've got to live your own life and you gotta swim your own events and not have to worry about what your brother's going to be doing.
"Tyler doesn't need to live in anybody's shadow. He's incredibly talented."
