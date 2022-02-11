Terre Haute South honored its Golden Anniversary boys basketball team Friday night, and the 2021-22 Braves responded with an offensive performance its alumni could appreciate, shooting 51% from the field, committing just five turnovers and scoring a season-high 76 points.
Unfortunately for this year’s Braves, West Vigo was even better. The visiting Vikings shot 70% for the first three quarters and 63% for the game and led from the second quarter on, holding off a South comeback for an 81-76 win in boys high school basketball. It was also West Vigo’s best offensive output of the season.
“I thought offensively we played very well,” said coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings. “I can’t think of the last time we scored more than 80.”
“We traded baskets,” said coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves. “Our defense was not up to par. But give [the Vikings] credit; they made shots. If they just shoot 50% it could have been a different outcome.”
Whyatt Easton and Connor Martin had the big numbers for West Vigo, Easton scoring 29 and Martin 20; those two combined to hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.
Also for the Vikings, however, Zeke Tanoos had 12 points plus a game-high eight assists.
Ian Beaver added 10 with four assists of his own and freshman Talan Boehler got eight fourth-quarter points including a pair of big 3-pointers.
“A lot of guys stepped up,” coach Boehler said.
For South, Amariyae Wilson had 27 points, 12 in the fourth-quarter comeback and Kyle Cottee had 23 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Weirdly, Cottee got all his points and rebounds in the second and fourth quarters, including 14 points in the last eight minutes. Zayvion Baker scored 15 for the Braves.
There were eight lead changes in the first quarter – during the trading of baskets that Lewis mentioned – and the Braves opened the second quarter with a rebound basket by Cottee and two free throws by Baker for a 17-17 tie.
Tanoos broke the tie with a 3-pointer that started a 12-4 run for the visitors, and West Vigo was up 39-33 at halftime. South drew within 44-39 early in the third quarter, but West Vigo got the next six points – 3-pointers by Martin and Tanoos – to go up by double digits and led 61-48 going into the fourth period.
It was 71-61, but Tanoos had picked up his fourth foul and Easton was about to do the same. South got within 71-66 on five straight points by Cottee, within 72-68 on a basket by Xsa’Zion Rowe and 73-70 on a driving layup by Amariyae Wilson with 50 seconds left.
Then Easton got free for a layup and added two free throws for a seven-point lead with 21 seconds to go and Martin and Beaver hit pairs of free throws in the last 7.7 seconds.
“The kids did a nice job keeping their composure,” coach Boehler said afterward. “I had confidence we could knock down some free throws, and we didn’t hit ‘em all [7 for 10 for the quarter] but we hit enough.”
Easton had scored 24 points before missing a shot from either the field or the foul line.
“I just couldn’t miss,” the senior forward said with a huge smile after the game. “My teammates kept getting me the ball, Zeke was doing a great job distributing and everything was clicking for us. A great team win.”
“We tried to get the ball out of Zeke’s hands, but he did a good job finding his teammates,” Lewis said. “Offensively? No concerns. Defensively? We’ve got to get better.”
With the Golden Anniversary team – including Lewis, of course – being honored between games, South’s Senior Night recognition came at halftime which didn’t allow much time for team adjustments.
“It was a special night with regard to the 50th anniversary team,” Lewis said after the game. “These guys paved the way for South basketball being known throughout the state.”
