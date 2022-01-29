High school basketball games are seldom decided in their opening minutes, but Evansville Bosse made an exception to that rule Saturday afternoon.
The host Bulldogs hit their first four shots, three from beyond the 3-point arc, and had a 15-3 lead over Terre Haute South before the midpoint of the first quarter.
Considering that the Braves had just seven varsity players available and considering that the Bulldogs have "We run" inscribed on the front of their warmup jerseys, it figured to be a perfect storm of problems for the visitors, who eventually lost 81-61.
"I don't know if it's bad luck or if I'm not doing something right," South coach Maynard Lewis said after the game, "but [the Bulldogs] shot lights out in the first quarter."
South kept trying to climb the hill the rest of the way and it was still a 10-point game early in the fourth quarter. But every time the Braves had a chance to get their deficit into single-digits — something that didn't happen in the last three quarters — the talented and confident Bulldogs would go on another run or the Braves would take a hurried shot or miss a checkout on the foul line.
"They have all the pieces," Lewis said of the Bulldogs. "But take out the first quarter and it's a different game."
South had gotten within 15-8 after the opening spurt, but Bosse answered with an 8-0 run. The Braves played their hosts evenly for most of the second quarter, thanks to an 11-point period by Xsa'Zion Rowe, but the Bulldogs got the last four points of the first half — helped by Rowe's third foul — and were back up by 15.
The Braves actually won the third quarter, thanks to 11 points in those eight minutes by Amariyae Wilson. But Wilson's four-point play got South only within 57-44. And in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs sizzled again in closing out the game on a 20-10 run.
"Those guys really stepped up," Lewis said of Wilson and Rowe, who finished with 23 and 13 points respectively but were South's only double-figure scorers. Jude McCoskey had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Bosse, on the other hand, had six double-figures, led by muscular 6-foot-4 guard Jameer Ajibade with 20 points plus six rebounds and seven assists. Jet-quick sophomore Taray Howell had 12 points and eight assists; Jabbar Davis and Dredon Nunn 12 points each themselves; 6-6 Adren Joyner scored 10; and 6-2 reserve Adonimi Parker scored 10 and had 10 rebounds in about 15 minutes.
"As a team, we're getting better," said Lewis, whose team was playing its second road game in 19 hours. South is hoping to have sophomore guard Zayvion Baker back from illness for Thursday's home game with Northview.
