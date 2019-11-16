North Vermillion has been a 20-plus game winner in girls high school basketball the last couple of years thanks in part to its solid defensive play, but host South Vermillion handed the Falcons a taste of their own medicine Saturday night.
Holding the visitors to 26-percent shooting and not allowing a double-figure scorer, the Wildcats won their first Banks of the Wabash Tournament championship — and handed North Vermillion its first loss of the season — by a shocking 46-24 score.
Rebecca Berry led all scorers and rebounders with 14 points and 17 boards, but the heroes for the Wildcats were three players who combined to score just 15 points: Lexy Gilman, Natalie Silvers and Chloe Rippy.
"Everybody had roles for just tonight," pointed out coach Scott Jones of the Wildcats after the game, "to take [North Vermillion's] two guards [Rylee Dowers and McKenzie Crowder] out of the game, and I couldn't ask for better."
Lexy Gilman and Silver alternated on Dowers, picking her up immeidately and trying to keep her from getting the ball back after she'd passed. Rippy challenged Crowder. And the home team never trailed.
A basket by Berry and a 3-pointer by Lexy Gilman put South Vermllion ahead 5-0 before a steal by Dowers set up a basket by Crowder. It was still a 10-6 game when South Vermillion got the last five points of the first quarter, which included seven rebounds by Berry.
Neither team got anything going offensively in the second quarter, the Wildcats taking a 21-10 lead to halftime, and South Vermillion's 9-2 run to open the second half removed most of the doubt.
"We got outhustled and outmuscled," coach Mark Switzer of the Falcons said afterward. "It was a very physical game, and we didn't handle that very well.
"We've got a lot of young players who did't see a lot of time last year," continued Switzer, who had five from last year's nine-player rotation graduate. "They've got to get used to that, learn to play against that kind of team."
Rippy added 10 points for South Vermillion, while Jenna Myers and Mallory Hawkins combined for 17 more. Hawkins also had four steals and three blocked shots.
Crowder led North Vermillion with eight points and Dowers finished with seven. Hannah Ellis, despite leaving the game with an injury at one point, grabbed 13 rebounds.
"[The Wildcats] bought into their individual jobs for tonight," a pleased Jones said.
"We'll see [the Wildcats] in the [Wabash River Conference] season; hopefully we'll be ready for them next time," Switzer concluded.
In the third-place game, Parke Heritage got 18 points and 11 rebounds from Grace Ramsay in a 53-25 win over Riverton Parke.
Championship game
NORTH VERMILLION (24) — West 1-4 0-0 2, Martin 1-4 0-2 2, Ellis 2-6 1-4 5, Dowers 2-6 3-6 7, Crowder 4-16 0-0 8, Pearman 0-1 0-0 0, Naylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-38 FG, 4-12 FT, 24 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (46) — Hawkins 1-3 6-7 8, Myers 4-7 0-0 9, Berry 6-13 2-2 14, Le.Gilman 1-7 0-0 3, Rippy 3-8 2-2 10, Silver 1-2 0-0 2, Grange 0-1 0-0 0, Freed 0-0 0-0 0, Panagouleas 0-0 0-0 0, Li.Gilman 0-0 0-0 0, Kendrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 FG, 10-11 FT, 46 TP.
North Vermillion=6=4=6=8=—=24
South Vermillion=15=6=13=12=—=46
3-point shooting — NV 0-6 (Dowers 0-2, Crowder 0-4), SV 4-14 (Rippy 2-4, Myers 1-1, Le.Gilman 1-7, Hawkins 0-2). Total fouls — NV 9, SV 16. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — NV 15, SV 9. Rebounds — NV 32 (Ellis 13, West 3, Martin 3, Dowers 3, Crowder 3, Pearman, Team 6), SV 31 (Berry 17, Myers 5, Hawkins 4, Le.Gilman, Rippy, Team 3). Assists — NV 3 (Dowers 2, Crowder), SV 12 (Rippy 3, Myers 2, Le.Gilman 2, Silver 2, Hawkins, Berry, Grange). Steals — NV 6 (Dowrs 4, Ellis, Crowder), SV 9 (Hawkins 4, Rippy 3, Le.Glman 2). Blocks — NV 3 (Ellis 2, Martin), SV 9 (Hawkins 3, Berry 3, Rippy 3).
Consolation game
PARKE HERITAGE (46) — Ramsay 7-14 3-4 18, O'Brien 2-5 0-4 4, Mac.Millspaugh 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 3-9 0-0 9, Mad.Millspaugh 4-8 0-1 8, Jeffries 4-9 0-2 8, Kiefner 0-4 0-0 0, Mack 0-1 1-2 1, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Hanks 0-0 1-4 1, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Wittenmyer 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 FG, 5-17 FT, 53 TP.
RIVERTON PARKE (25) — Fellows 0-2 2-4 2, Duke 2-8 2-3 6, Bennett 1-7 2-5 5, Barnes 0-7 7-8 7, Ingram 0-3 2-2 2, Pharr 1-3 0-2 2, Nowicki 0-0 1-2 1, Mathas 0-2 0-0 0, Vanatti 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-2 0-0 0, Myers 0- 0-0 0. Totals 4-34 FG, 16-26 FT, 25 TP.
Parke Heritage=13=16=10=14=—=53
Riverton Parke=5=9=9=2=—=25
3-point shooting — PH 4-19 (Jones 3-8, Ramsay 1-3, O'Brien 0-1, Kiefner 0-1, Mack 0-1, Mad.Millspaugh 0-2, Wilson 0-3), RP 1-15 (Bennett 1-4, Barnes 0-2, Ingram 0-2, Mathas 0-2, Roberts 0-2, Duke 0-3). Total fouls — PH 20, RP 12. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — PH 24, RP 34. Rebounds — PH 46 (Ramsay 11, O'Brien 8, Jones 3, Wood 3, Mac.Millspaugh 2, Jeffries 2, Kiefner 2, Mad.Millspaugh, Mack, Hanks, Team 12), RP 40 (Duke 9, Bennett 7, Mathas 5, Barnes 4, Fellows 3, Pharr 2, Nowicki, Roberts, Team 8). Assists — PH 15 (Mad.Millspaugh 3, Ramsay 2, Mac.Millspaugh 2, Jones 2, Wilson 2, Jeffries, Kiefner, Mack, Hanks), RP 1 (Fellows). Steals — PH 22 (Mad.Millspaugh 6, Ramsay 5, Mac.Millspaugh 4, Jones 2, Mack 2, Wilson 2, Hanks), RP 16 (Barnes 4, Bennett 3, Duke 2, Ingram 2, Nowicki 2, Fellows, Pharr, Mathas). Blocks — PH 7 (O'Brien 6, Ramsay), RP 2 (Pharr, Nowicki).
Next — South Vermillion (2-1) plays Tuesday at Seeger. North Vermillion (2-1) plays Thursday at Westville, Ill. Parke Heritage (2-1) plays next week at the North American Lighting Tournament at Paris. Riverton Parke (0-3) plays Tuesday at Northview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.