If scouting is the forte of first-year coach Matt Millington of Terre Haute North, his Patriots should be in good shape for the upcoming girls high school basketball sectional week as a result of pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
The Patriots not only are the hosts for Class 4A Sectional 12, but they will be the last team to take the court when they face either Plainfield or Mooresville in the nightcap of a Feb. 5 doubleheader. So if they win that game — North beat Plainfield and lost to Mooresville by one point during the regular season — they will have already seen the team they would face in the championship game.
Terre Haute South also drew a bye into the semifinals of that sectional, in which the Braves will play either Brownsburg or Avon in the first game on Feb. 5.
Sectionals around the state begin Feb. 2 with one or two games at each site. Seven-team sectionals also have a doubleheader on Feb. 3, with all sites having semifinals on Feb. 5 and championship games on Feb. 6.
West Vigo will play the only game at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional on Feb. 2, a rematch and a chance for revenge against Brown County. Northview faces the host team, the Western Indiana Conference champion Mustangs, on the following night. South Vermillion has the bye, meeting either West Vigo or Brown County in a semifinal game.
Sullivan is the team that beat Edgewood during the season, but the Golden Arrows will play one less game in the WIC, assuming they can play all three of their games scheduled this week. Sullivan was unable to play West Vigo this season, and also had to cancel a game against Washington — its first-game opponent at the Class 3A Vincennes Lincoln Sectional.
In Class 2A, defending state champion Linton — ranked fifth in the single-class poll by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association behind four Class 4A teams — opens with Mitchell on the first night of the North Knox Sectional.
Red-hot Parke Heritage competes in the Class 2A South Putnam Sectional and should survive a first-round matchup with Cloverdale on Feb. 2. Riverton Parke faces the host team — and probable favorite — in the second game that night.
Two Class A teams who played each other on Saturday will be trying to keep sectional championship streaks alive. North Central goes for its third in a row in a tournament at Bloomfield and drew a bye, opening against either Shakamak or Clay City on Feb. 5, while North Vermillion has also won two straight sectionals and meets Covington in the only game at the Attica Sectional on Feb. 2.
