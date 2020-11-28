It wasn't in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where fans, players and coaches from both sides thought the meeting could have been eight months ago, and it was the Greene County Sports Network providing the webstream instead of a telecast on IHSAAtv.
But Linton and Parke Heritage finally got together in boys high school basketball Saturday night at Linton — after finishing last season as sectional champions with nowhere to go — and it was the host Miners jumping out to an early lead and holding on for a 65-56 win in a matchup of Class 2A powers.
All-state and Indiana All-Star candidate Lincoln Hale had nine of his game-high 26 points and five of his game-high nine rebounds in the first quarter and the host team threw a defensive curve ball at the Wolves in racing to an 11-0 lead that held up the rest of the way.
Coach Joey Hart of Linton is famous for his occasional use of a 1-3-1 zone defense. Not as famous as his father Joe Hart was for that scheme at Dugger, when the Bulldogs sometimes trapped out of the 1-3-1 for 32 minutes, but well known to basketball fans and coaches in the Wabash Valley. Like coach Rich Schelsky of the Wolves.
So the Miners played a 2-3 zone Saturday, leaving at least two of their 6-foot-5 frontliners Hale, Joey Hart and Braden Walters along the baseline with Drew Smith to bother Parke Heritage's Connor Davis.
"First of all, obviously Linton is very good. Give them a lot of credit," Schelsky said after the game. "But we weren't expecting the 2-3 [zone defense] and that surprised us a little bit."
The defense allowed the Miners "to guard [Davis] with two people," coach Hart said. "Rich [Schelsky] does such a good job with his high-low [offensive post play]."
The Wolves may have to get used to that defense against them, because Davis was never the factor in the game that he usually is. And as Parke Heritage began to adjust, the Miners began to score from everywhere.
The early 11-0 lead was trimmed to 13-5 by the end of the first quarter, then to 18-11 early in the second period after three baskets by Parke Heritage's Johnson brothers.
But it was Linton turnovers that allowed the Wolves to creep closer, and when the Miners started taking better care of the ball their 9-for-11 shooting in the second quarter made the difference. That 18-11 lead grew quickly to 32-14 thanks to a 14-3 run.
The visitors won both the third and fourth quarters, but by that time it was too late. The nine-point final margin was as close as it got.
"Our guys just played in the second half," Schelsky said. "The second half was more us. I was proud of the effort in the second half."
Both teams had played earlier in the day in what was a three-team round robin. Linton beat North Knox 68-51 in the morning, and Parke Heritage beat the Warriors 60-53 in the afternoon.
"I thought we were more engaged tonight [than in the morning game]," coach Hart said. "I appreciate [Parke Heritage] for coming down. They definitely got our attention."
Hale was complemented by Joey Hart with 19 points and Josh Pyne with 12. Freshman Braden Walters took just one shot — and made it — but had five steals and three assists while helping defend Davis.
Christian Johnson ("A special player," coach Hart said) led Parke Heritage with 21 points and his brother Noble had an uncharacteristic 18 (after averaging less than a basket per game a year ago). Davis was held to just three shots, making two, and had six rebounds and three assists, while Riley Ferguson scored seven.
Hale became Linton's all-time leading scorer in the North Knox game, surpassing Dess Fougerousse early and finishing with 32 points. Hart had 19 and Logan Webb scored eight with six rebounds and four assists.
Davis had 23 points, Christian Johnson 19 and Anthony Wood 11 for Parke Heritage in the afternoon game, with Holtman Doades getting a game-high 24 for North Knox.
Parke Heritage was without a key player Saturday and figures to get better, and coach Hart indicated the Miners are still noticing the effects from not having played their usual summer schedule. "A lot of our guys haven't scratched the surface yet," Hart said.
PARKE HERITAGE (56) — Davis 2-3 0-0 4, N.Johnson 7-11 3-4 18, C.Johnson 8-17 4-4 21, Ferguson 3-9 1-2 7, Wood 1-4 0-0 3, Cheatham 1-2 0-0 3, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 FG, 8-10 FT, 56 TP.
LINTON (65) — Hale 8-16 8-14 26, Hart 8-11 3-3 19, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Pyne 2-3 8-13 12, Walters 1-1 0-0 2, Webb 1-1 0-2 2, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-35 FG, 19-32 FT, 65 TP.
Parke Heritage=5=13=15=23=—=56
Linton=13=21=9=22=—=65
3-point shooting — PH 4-15 (N.Johnson 1-1, Wood 1-2, Cheatham 1-2, C.Johnson 1-5, Ferguson 0-5), Linton 2-8 (Hale 2-6, Hart 0-2). Total fouls — PH 19, Linton 12. Fouled out — N.Johnson. Turnovers — PH 16, Linton 15. Rebounds — PH 22 (Davis 6, N.Johnson 5, C.Johnson 4, Ferguson 4, Wood, Team 2), Linton 30 (Hale 9, Hart 4, Pyne 4, Walters 4, Webb 3, Smith, Team 5). Assists — PH 14 (Davis 3, Ferguson 3, Cheatham 3, N.Johnson 2, C.Johnson 2, Wood), Linton 8 (Walters 3, Hale 2, Smith, Pyne, Cox). Steals — PH 10 (N.Johnson 4, Ferguson 2, Cheatham 2, Davis, C.Johnson), Linton 13 (Walters 5, Hart 3, Smith 3, Hale, Webb). Blocks — PH 1 (C.Johnson), Linton 3 (Hart 2, Pyne).
Next — Linton (2-0) is idle until a Dec. 11 game at Mitchell. Parke Heritage (1-1) is hoping to play Friday at Riverton Parke.
